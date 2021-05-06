Tactical Buyer at Massmart

Ensure effective and efficient execution of the operational and tactical procurement activities by supporting tactical buying and spot buy activities, resolving operational procurement issues and ensuring master data control.

Tactical Buying

Independently manage the operational procurement process for multiple suppliers and sourcing leads

Focus on tactical buying support and execution and timely availability of regular required materials within boundary conditions

Manage assigned volume of purchase orders across multiple supply chains to ensure on time delivery

Place purchase order to best source to support on-time delivery of qualified product for short cycled demands

Interface and own timely updates to internal customers to expedite and resolve shortages and customer issues

Work closely with sourcing function to ensure that sourcing goals are met for fulfillment, cost and quality

Spot Buying

Support in spot buying process of small ticket emergency items/ requirements within boundary conditions

Ensure processing of small orders of one-time requirements and are often performed on an immediate payment and delivery basis

Ensure usage of the e-procurement system for all spot buying to drive compliance and save time

Supplier management

Measure and analyze supplier performance and drive resolution on performance issues by understanding supplier capacities & capabilities

Drive e-tool penetration with suppliers

Mitigate and minimize expediting fees and other expenses with suppliers

Other support

Responsible for key planning inputs into ERP, including lead times, minimum, maximum, fixed order, and fixed lot multiplier quantities

Resolve Accounts Payable and invoice hold issues with P2P desk

Key measurements

SLA management

Process compliance

Savings

Accuracy of master data and purchase orders

Customer satisfaction survey results

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Engineering, Business, Commerce, Operations Management, Business Process Management, Analytics, Information Technology, or equivalent experience

2-5 years of experience in tactical buying with a demonstrated track record of results

Desired Skills:

Purchasing Processes

Purchasing Negotiation

Supplier Sourcing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

