Tactical Buyer at Massmart

Ensure effective and efficient execution of the operational and tactical procurement activities by supporting tactical buying and spot buy activities, resolving operational procurement issues and ensuring master data control.
Tactical Buying
- Independently manage the operational procurement process for multiple suppliers and sourcing leads
- Focus on tactical buying support and execution and timely availability of regular required materials within boundary conditions
- Manage assigned volume of purchase orders across multiple supply chains to ensure on time delivery
- Place purchase order to best source to support on-time delivery of qualified product for short cycled demands
- Interface and own timely updates to internal customers to expedite and resolve shortages and customer issues
- Work closely with sourcing function to ensure that sourcing goals are met for fulfillment, cost and quality
Spot Buying
- Support in spot buying process of small ticket emergency items/ requirements within boundary conditions
- Ensure processing of small orders of one-time requirements and are often performed on an immediate payment and delivery basis
- Ensure usage of the e-procurement system for all spot buying to drive compliance and save time
Supplier management
- Measure and analyze supplier performance and drive resolution on performance issues by understanding supplier capacities & capabilities
- Drive e-tool penetration with suppliers
- Mitigate and minimize expediting fees and other expenses with suppliers
Other support
- Responsible for key planning inputs into ERP, including lead times, minimum, maximum, fixed order, and fixed lot multiplier quantities
- Resolve Accounts Payable and invoice hold issues with P2P desk
Key measurements
- SLA management
- Process compliance
- Savings
- Accuracy of master data and purchase orders
- Customer satisfaction survey results
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Engineering, Business, Commerce, Operations Management, Business Process Management, Analytics, Information Technology, or equivalent experience
- 2-5 years of experience in tactical buying with a demonstrated track record of results
Desired Skills:
- Purchasing Processes
- Purchasing Negotiation
- Supplier Sourcing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree