Tax Attorney Wanted at Tax Consulting SA

Tax Attorney Wanted

We are seeking a talented, dedicated and passionate Afrikaans speaking Admitted Attorney, to be involved in cross-border tax advisory and mainly focused on the application of South African tax law and double taxation agreements for individuals and corporates.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please complete the following questionnaire to allow us to process your application:

https :// forms . gle / YFsuw98op BKJ48jL6

Please note there should be no spaces in the URL provided

If you strive under pressure, enjoy and embrace complexity, demonstrate brilliant research and analytical skills yet have the clarity of thought to come up with crisp answers, then this will be a perfect fit for you.

The ideal candidate should have very strong attributes which are important to make it in this complex and challenging environment, with at least 2 – 5 years’ work experience in legal practice or related fields.

Desired Skills:

Afrikaans Fluent

Tax

Dedicated

Detail Orientated

South African tax law

DTA

Analytical And Problem Solving

Perseverance

Research

Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Prosecutor / Advocate

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

