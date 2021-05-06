Technical Specialist

Grow your skills with a company that cares!Our client is one of the leading energy companies in Africa. They strive for a great company culture built on teamwork and taking care of the hard-working people that make up their very dynamic business.

They are looking for a Microsoft Technical Specialist to join their dynamic team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

To apply, you need to have a relevant tertiary qualification coupled with 4+ years’ experience in a Microsoft Technical Specialist role.

It’s vital that you have solid experience with:

MS Intune design, configuration and implementation;

design, configuration and implementation; MS SCCM design, configuration and implementation;

design, configuration and implementation; MS Azure Cloud services and applications

services and applications MS Azure Active Directory ; and,

; and, System and Application integration using MS PowerShell scripting.

Adding to the above experience, your skills/knowledge need to cover:

MS Office 365 Cloud environment and associated applications;

MS Exchange 2016 design, configuration and implementation;

MS Exchange Online and Exchange Online Protection;

MS Windows 10 design, configuration and implementation;

MS SharePoint On-Premise and Online design, deployment and management; and,

MS Azure/Office 365 security center, deployment and management.

So, do you have what it takes? If you answered “yes”, then don’t waste any time! We look forward to learning about your skills.

About The Employer:

.

