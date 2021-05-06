Technology Lead

The Role: Essential functions:
- Research and testing AVEVA technologies, providing product and solution roadmaps
- Support the sales and marketing personnel on a technology positioning level with customer engagements
- Engage customers in support of the sales process and marketing campaigns
- Look for trends in customer data and provide insights / recommendations
- Get involved in scoping projects, tender responses and POC/POVs where required
- Work with customers to create digital journeys and strategies
- Provide technology resources and guidance to customers
- Proactively engage the market providing thought leadership
- Provide technology training both internally and to the ecosystem as well as customers
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Bachelor??s degree in Computer Science / Engineering / Data Science
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 5 years
- Other experience: 1 year in AVEVA Portfolio