Technology Lead

May 6, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Research and testing AVEVA technologies, providing product and solution roadmaps
  • Support the sales and marketing personnel on a technology positioning level with customer engagements
  • Engage customers in support of the sales process and marketing campaigns
  • Look for trends in customer data and provide insights / recommendations
  • Get involved in scoping projects, tender responses and POC/POVs where required
  • Work with customers to create digital journeys and strategies
  • Provide technology resources and guidance to customers
  • Proactively engage the market providing thought leadership
  • Provide technology training both internally and to the ecosystem as well as customers

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Bachelor??s degree in Computer Science / Engineering / Data Science

Experience required:

  • Function related experience: 5 years
  • Other experience: 1 year in AVEVA Portfolio

Learn more/Apply for this position