Temp Debtors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Performance Areas:
- Generating invoices and statements
- Processing debit and credit notes as well as extra charges
- Perform credit and bank checks
- Obtain trade references on new customers
- Maintenance of rates, contracts and other master files
- Maintenance of customer files
- Banking and processing receipts
- Collection of overdue payments
- Reconciliation of inter- company balances
- Reconciliation of accounts
- Other duties as required within the Debtors department
SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE, AND ATTRIBUTES:
- Accurate and conscientious
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work well within a team environment
- Above average communication skills (written and verbal)
- Above average numerical skills
- Customer focused
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, COMPETENCEIS & EXPERIENCE:
- Grade 12 plus relevant tertiary qualification
- Computer literate in MS Office Essential; SAP, Sage X3 and Pastel
- A minimum of 3 years debtors experience
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Temp Debtors Clerk for companies based in Cape Town area on short-term basis. The ideal candidate must a have matric, finance related qualification and minimum of 3 years experience in a full debtors function working with big books.