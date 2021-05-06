Temp Debtors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Performance Areas:

Generating invoices and statements

Processing debit and credit notes as well as extra charges

Perform credit and bank checks

Obtain trade references on new customers

Maintenance of rates, contracts and other master files

Maintenance of customer files

Banking and processing receipts

Collection of overdue payments

Reconciliation of inter- company balances

Reconciliation of accounts

Other duties as required within the Debtors department

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE, AND ATTRIBUTES:

Accurate and conscientious

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work well within a team environment

Above average communication skills (written and verbal)

Above average numerical skills

Customer focused

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, COMPETENCEIS & EXPERIENCE:

Grade 12 plus relevant tertiary qualification

Computer literate in MS Office Essential; SAP, Sage X3 and Pastel

A minimum of 3 years debtors experience

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Temp Debtors Clerk for companies based in Cape Town area on short-term basis. The ideal candidate must a have matric, finance related qualification and minimum of 3 years experience in a full debtors function working with big books.

