Temp Debtors Clerk at O’Brien Recruitment

May 6, 2021

Key Performance Areas:

  • Generating invoices and statements
  • Processing debit and credit notes as well as extra charges
  • Perform credit and bank checks
  • Obtain trade references on new customers
  • Maintenance of rates, contracts and other master files
  • Maintenance of customer files
  • Banking and processing receipts
  • Collection of overdue payments
  • Reconciliation of inter- company balances
  • Reconciliation of accounts
  • Other duties as required within the Debtors department

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE, AND ATTRIBUTES:

  • Accurate and conscientious
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to work well within a team environment
  • Above average communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Above average numerical skills
  • Customer focused

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, COMPETENCEIS & EXPERIENCE:

  • Grade 12 plus relevant tertiary qualification
  • Computer literate in MS Office Essential; SAP, Sage X3 and Pastel
  • A minimum of 3 years debtors experience

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Temp Debtors Clerk for companies based in Cape Town area on short-term basis. The ideal candidate must a have matric, finance related qualification and minimum of 3 years experience in a full debtors function working with big books.

Learn more/Apply for this position