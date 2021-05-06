Transport Co-ordinator – sea freight imports

Our client in the International Clearing and Forwarding sector is looking for a Transport Co-ordinator – sea freight imports to join their team in Boksburg.

Liaison link between our customer and our branches

liaison link with our transporters (typically 5 transporters)

co-ordination of import deliveries from Durban and Port Elizabeth ports to end customs in Boksburg – comprising FCL / LCL and break bulk sea freight shipments

a confident and expressive individual able to communicate efficiently within and between three separate entities (our customer / our organisation / transporter)

Providing information and documents to end client on the schedule of deliveries

Producing reports from Shipshape

Desired Skills:

Imports knowledge and experience or transport knowledge and experience desirable (3-5 years)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Market Related / Should you not hear back from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position