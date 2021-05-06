Our client in the International Clearing and Forwarding sector is looking for a Transport Co-ordinator – sea freight imports to join their team in Boksburg.
- Liaison link between our customer and our branches
- liaison link with our transporters (typically 5 transporters)
- co-ordination of import deliveries from Durban and Port Elizabeth ports to end customs in Boksburg – comprising FCL / LCL and break bulk sea freight shipments
- a confident and expressive individual able to communicate efficiently within and between three separate entities (our customer / our organisation / transporter)
- Providing information and documents to end client on the schedule of deliveries
- Producing reports from Shipshape
Desired Skills:
- Imports knowledge and experience or transport knowledge and experience desirable (3-5 years)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Market Related