Unix Team Lead

Our client is looking for a Unix Team Leader to join their AIX team within the infrastructure and operations division.

Purpose of the role:

System Administration

Team leadership

Planning

Business engagement as and when required

Automation

Introduction of dev-ops principles and transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code

Location: Centurion

Required Experience:

15+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience

8+ Years Solid AIX experience

Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM,

Storage management experience

4+ Years Scripting and automation

Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5)

Required Skills:

Extensive Knowledge of AIX 7.X

Power Virtualization (VIO)

Storage design and implementation

Backup and Recovery

Networking (TCP/IP)

Authentication – PAM/AD Integration

Scripting – Shell, Pearl & Python

Unix Security (Understanding and implementation)

Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit

Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)

Strong knowledge of Agile and ITIL Principles and implementation

HMC Installation, Management and support

Power hardware support Design and Implementation

Linux knowledge will be a benefit

Extensive troubleshooting and RCA documentation

Performance design, optimization and implementation

IBM Network installation Manager Design, management and securing

Disaster recovery design, implementation, automation and execution.

Design & implementation of security processes & Procedures

Responsibilites:

Hardware and System Monitor.

OS and Hardware performance management.

AIX workload design and architecture review & Implementation

Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems

Maintain and service components for AIX servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.

Implementation of Infrastructure changes

Incident, Problem, Change through the usage of JIRA

Patch & Firmware Management

Standby & Daily Health Checks

Automation & Config management (Ansible, shell, Rundeck, GIT)

Engage with MML Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers & Management of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.

Capacity planning & workload balancing

Comprehension of Benchmark standards. (CIS)

Strong Leadership Skills

Knowledge transfer and skills development with L1/2 engineering team members.

Review, design and documenting of AIX processes and procedures

Enforcing of security processes & Procedures

Continuous service delivery improvement

