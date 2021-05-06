Unix Team Lead

May 6, 2021

Our client is looking for a Unix Team Leader to join their AIX team within the infrastructure and operations division.

Purpose of the role:

  • System Administration
  • Team leadership
  • Planning
  • Business engagement as and when required
  • Automation
  • Introduction of dev-ops principles and transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code

Location: Centurion

Required Experience:

  • 15+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience
  • 8+ Years Solid AIX experience
  • Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM,
  • Storage management experience
  • 4+ Years Scripting and automation
  • Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5)

Required Skills:

  • Extensive Knowledge of AIX 7.X
  • Power Virtualization (VIO)
  • Storage design and implementation
  • Backup and Recovery
  • Networking (TCP/IP)
  • Authentication – PAM/AD Integration
  • Scripting – Shell, Pearl & Python
  • Unix Security (Understanding and implementation)
  • Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit
  • Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
  • Strong knowledge of Agile and ITIL Principles and implementation
  • HMC Installation, Management and support
  • Power hardware support Design and Implementation
  • Linux knowledge will be a benefit
  • Extensive troubleshooting and RCA documentation
  • Performance design, optimization and implementation
  • IBM Network installation Manager Design, management and securing
  • Disaster recovery design, implementation, automation and execution.
  • Design & implementation of security processes & Procedures

Responsibilites:

  • Hardware and System Monitor.
  • OS and Hardware performance management.
  • AIX workload design and architecture review & Implementation
  • Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems
  • Maintain and service components for AIX servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.
  • Implementation of Infrastructure changes
  • Incident, Problem, Change through the usage of JIRA
  • Patch & Firmware Management
  • Standby & Daily Health Checks
  • Automation & Config management (Ansible, shell, Rundeck, GIT)
  • Engage with MML Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers & Management of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.
  • Capacity planning & workload balancing
  • Comprehension of Benchmark standards. (CIS)
  • Strong Leadership Skills
  • Knowledge transfer and skills development with L1/2 engineering team members.
  • Review, design and documenting of AIX processes and procedures
  • Enforcing of security processes & Procedures
  • Continuous service delivery improvement

Apply today for Further Information or a full spec!

Desired Skills:

  • Unix
  • lead
  • Operating Systems
  • infrastructure
  • AIX
  • IBM
  • virtualisation
  • KVM
  • VMWARE
  • POWERVM
  • SCRIPTING
  • automation
  • AIX 7.X
  • VIO
  • authentication
  • PAM/AD Integration
  • shell
  • pearl
  • JIRA
  • ITSM
  • ITIL
  • agile
  • enterprise architecture
  • security
  • disaster recovery
  • GIT
  • Technical Leadership
  • Agile Methods
  • Best Practices

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position