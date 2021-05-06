Unix Team Lead

Our client is looking for a Unix Team Leader to join their AIX team within the infrastructure and operations division.
Purpose of the role:
- System Administration
- Team leadership
- Planning
- Business engagement as and when required
- Automation
- Introduction of dev-ops principles and transforming the environment to Infrastructure as code
Location: Centurion
Required Experience:
- 15+ Years IT infrastructure and operating system experience
- 8+ Years Solid AIX experience
- Virtualisation using, KVM, VMware, PowerVM,
- Storage management experience
- 4+ Years Scripting and automation
- Tertiary IT qualification (3 years degree/NQF Level 5)
Required Skills:
- Extensive Knowledge of AIX 7.X
- Power Virtualization (VIO)
- Storage design and implementation
- Backup and Recovery
- Networking (TCP/IP)
- Authentication – PAM/AD Integration
- Scripting – Shell, Pearl & Python
- Unix Security (Understanding and implementation)
- Database and Application knowledge will be a benefit
- Understanding and knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)
- Strong knowledge of Agile and ITIL Principles and implementation
- HMC Installation, Management and support
- Power hardware support Design and Implementation
- Linux knowledge will be a benefit
- Extensive troubleshooting and RCA documentation
- Performance design, optimization and implementation
- IBM Network installation Manager Design, management and securing
- Disaster recovery design, implementation, automation and execution.
- Design & implementation of security processes & Procedures
Responsibilites:
- Hardware and System Monitor.
- OS and Hardware performance management.
- AIX workload design and architecture review & Implementation
- Ensure availability and performance of the IBM infrastructure systems
- Maintain and service components for AIX servers and storage according to best practices and in a cost-effective manner.
- Implementation of Infrastructure changes
- Incident, Problem, Change through the usage of JIRA
- Patch & Firmware Management
- Standby & Daily Health Checks
- Automation & Config management (Ansible, shell, Rundeck, GIT)
- Engage with MML Infrastructure and Operations as well as business consumers & Management of compute infrastructure to plan changes and maintenance tasks.
- Capacity planning & workload balancing
- Comprehension of Benchmark standards. (CIS)
- Strong Leadership Skills
- Knowledge transfer and skills development with L1/2 engineering team members.
- Review, design and documenting of AIX processes and procedures
- Enforcing of security processes & Procedures
- Continuous service delivery improvement
Apply today for Further Information or a full spec!
