Web Developer – Sandton – R360K PA

An International, diversified investment group with interests in mining, beneficiation, real estate, manufacturing, mining technology, private equity investments, exotic motor vehicle sales and aviation is currently on a search for a talented Web Developer.

You will be translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites with a focus on user experience and usability. APPLY NOW!!!!

Key skills and experience and technology environment:

Portfolio

2 years web development

HTML

JavaScript / TypeScript

CSS/SCSS

Gulp

Webpack

Jekyll

Hugo

JS

JQuery

CSS Animation

Adobe Program Suite

Canva

Reference Number for this position is ZH52496 which is a 12 Month Fixed Term Contract position based in Sandton offering a salary of R360K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] . or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Desired Skills:

