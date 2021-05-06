Web Developer – Sandton – R360K PA
An International, diversified investment group with interests in mining, beneficiation, real estate, manufacturing, mining technology, private equity investments, exotic motor vehicle sales and aviation is currently on a search for a talented Web Developer.
You will be translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites with a focus on user experience and usability. APPLY NOW!!!!
Key skills and experience and technology environment:
- Portfolio
- 2 years web development
- HTML
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- CSS/SCSS
- Gulp
- Webpack
- Jekyll
- Hugo
- JS
- JQuery
- CSS Animation
- Adobe Program Suite
- Canva
Reference Number for this position is ZH52496 which is a 12 Month Fixed Term Contract position based in Sandton offering a salary of R360K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed]. or call her on [Phone Number Removed];.
