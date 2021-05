Web Frontend Specialist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you live to code, then a global Dev House in the sphere of Online Gaming, wants your passion for all things tech to join their team as their next Web Frontend Specialist. Your core role will be to write exceptional and robust code, ensuring efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web apps. You will require a Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or similar discipline, at least 5+ years experience developing code, able to write technical documents and your tech skillset should include: React and Redux, Git, Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer, HTML5, CSS3 Node.js, etc. You must also provide a portfolio of work done, including timelines, requirements & how the solutions were [URL Removed] design, and implement new features.

Architect efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications.

Write elegant and robust code.

Write unit, integration, and acceptance tests for all components.

Collaborate with Product Designers, Product Managers, and Software Engineers to deliver compelling user-facing products.

Work in cross-functional teams.

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Mentor Junior and Mid-level Developers.

Identify and resolve performance and scalability issues.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met.

Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop.

Writing technical documents.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages.

Technologies –

React and Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)

HTML5, CSS3

Node.js

ES6

Sass, SCSS or other CSS preprocessor

RESTful API’s

Git

Testing Tools: Mocha, Selenium, Puppeteer

UX Design experience

Microservices Architecture

Unit and Integration Testing

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Continuous Integration (CI)

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for learning.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

