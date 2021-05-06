Work Force Schedular

The Role: Essential functions:
- Client Management- Ensure that good relations are maintained with internal and external clients with the Customer feedback on a monthly Basis
- Call updating- To monitor and ensure that all calls are updated by 11am daily, with accurate and meaningful updates.
- To provide Incident Management for all engineers and resolver groups, manage, monitor, update with accurate meaningful updates as well as resolve incidents with the correct closure codes within the Client Agreed SLA Agreements.
- Appointment made- When appointments are made the Call Co needs to set a reminder for the FSE on MS Outlook and CC the RM and TL. Check that format and date and time is correct.
- Contact user to verify availability as per account plan (3 times daily). Add to update to Work log and send escalate via email to customer and customer ICT department.
- Verify CTI and call detail for correctness as per “EOH Incident Classification Procedure Manual”
- Call Escalation- Escalation of calls as per account plan on any incorrectness or high SLA, done timeously to ROM.
- Ensure that no calls are over 30 Days. Ensure that all calls over 30 days are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
- Asset Input- To ensure that all assets are correctly entered in the system.
- Send call corrections to IMS Administrator of previous day. The corrections must be reflected in the report at 14:00 and during the day.
- To ensure that MIN of 3.5 calls (resolved) per day are done for Field Support and MIN of 5 calls per day (resolved) for Onsite Support.
- SLA- Effective management of calls to ensure SLA is achieved
- Ensure proper docket control in office filed in proper order. Assure that dockets are attached to calls, verification of docket details is correct and signatures are visible. Assure Dockets for billable calls are sent to ROM.
- Co-ordinate call assignment and productivity levels of engineers
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- Grade 12
- Interest in computer and IT
- Call Centre Qualification
- Basic Computer Course
Experience required:Function related experience: 2-4 yearsCall centre experienceGeneral AdministrationKey Accountabilities:
- Telephone Etiquette Skills
- Administration Qualification