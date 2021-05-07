Accounts Payable Clerk at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known consumer goods company, is looking for an Accounts Payable Clerk to join their dynamic and fast-paced team.Duties:

Capturing supplier invoices & preparing payments of these invoices according to supplier payment terms

Reconciliation of creditor’s statements & resolve creditor queries

Responsible for the daily petty cash transactions and monthly reconciliation thereof

Capturing of stock, resolving stock issues and reconciliation of stock on a daily and monthly basis

Assistance with stock counts will also be required

Filing & keeping record of documentation

Handling queries from the Financial Director, Financial Manager & Accounts Payable Manager

Would also need to be able to fulfil the following debtors functions: Receiving customer orders Processing of invoices and credit notes Monitoring of customer orders and payments on the Montego Order Portal Clearing accounts, checking limits and terms Attending to customer related queries



Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12 certificate

Practical bookkeeping / accounting qualification beneficial

Experience in creditors, stock taking and accounts essential

Good communications and interpersonal skills with fluency in English and Afrikaans

Microsoft Office and Pastel experience

Accountable, committed, accurate and reliable

Ability to adapt to change

Participative and able to work as part of the team

