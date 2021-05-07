Accounts Payable Clerk at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known consumer goods company, is looking for an Accounts Payable Clerk to join their dynamic and fast-paced team.Duties:
- Capturing supplier invoices & preparing payments of these invoices according to supplier payment terms
- Reconciliation of creditor’s statements & resolve creditor queries
- Responsible for the daily petty cash transactions and monthly reconciliation thereof
- Capturing of stock, resolving stock issues and reconciliation of stock on a daily and monthly basis
- Assistance with stock counts will also be required
- Filing & keeping record of documentation
- Handling queries from the Financial Director, Financial Manager & Accounts Payable Manager
- Would also need to be able to fulfil the following debtors functions:
- Receiving customer orders
- Processing of invoices and credit notes
- Monitoring of customer orders and payments on the Montego Order Portal
- Clearing accounts, checking limits and terms
- Attending to customer related queries
Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12 certificate
- Practical bookkeeping / accounting qualification beneficial
- Experience in creditors, stock taking and accounts essential
- Good communications and interpersonal skills with fluency in English and Afrikaans
- Microsoft Office and Pastel experience
- Accountable, committed, accurate and reliable
- Ability to adapt to change
- Participative and able to work as part of the team