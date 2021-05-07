Accounts Payable Clerk at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known consumer goods company, is looking for an Accounts Payable Clerk to join their dynamic and fast-paced team.Duties:

  • Capturing supplier invoices & preparing payments of these invoices according to supplier payment terms
  • Reconciliation of creditor’s statements & resolve creditor queries
  • Responsible for the daily petty cash transactions and monthly reconciliation thereof
  • Capturing of stock, resolving stock issues and reconciliation of stock on a daily and monthly basis
  • Assistance with stock counts will also be required
  • Filing & keeping record of documentation
  • Handling queries from the Financial Director, Financial Manager & Accounts Payable Manager
  • Would also need to be able to fulfil the following debtors functions:
    • Receiving customer orders
    • Processing of invoices and credit notes
    • Monitoring of customer orders and payments on the Montego Order Portal
    • Clearing accounts, checking limits and terms
    • Attending to customer related queries

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12 certificate
  • Practical bookkeeping / accounting qualification beneficial
  • Experience in creditors, stock taking and accounts essential
  • Good communications and interpersonal skills with fluency in English and Afrikaans
  • Microsoft Office and Pastel experience
  • Accountable, committed, accurate and reliable
  • Ability to adapt to change
  • Participative and able to work as part of the team

