REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in accounting or finance
- At least 2 – 5 years experience as Accounts Receivable Manager
DUTIES:
- Ensure accurate invoicing of customers and collection of payments
- Supervise the accounts receivable department
- Conducting credit checks on new and potential customers
- Implementing debt collection policies and regulations of the company
- Implementing deadlines for invoicing and payment collection
- Monitoring the invoicing and money collection processes
- Negotiating with customers in cases when non-payment occurs
- Preparing monthly feedback reports on payment collections
- Keeping records of invoices, deposits, and all correspondence regarding payment collection
- Remaining informed of any legislative procedural training regarding debt collection
Desired Skills:
- Strong time and people management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree