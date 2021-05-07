Application Support Specialist (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced leading FinTech company in Joburg seeks a highly analytical Application Support Specialist with a knack for troubleshooting, problem solving and a passion for client service. The role is based at a client site in Melrose Arch and involves responding to client requests, performing in-depth investigation of issues, replicating and resolving client issues, logging and managing support tasks and managing support [URL Removed] Support

Cultivate a thorough understanding of how the software is used to solve the various business needs.

Provide day to day support to the client in their use of the software suite, and the business needs that it satisfies.

Answer client support requests using the organisation’s support desk tool. (e-mail, telephone, instant messaging, Teams, etc.).

Use creative troubleshooting and problem-solving skills to resolve tickets and escalate where as appropriate.

Ticket Management Manage each ticket from logging and prioritisation through to resolution and closure with relevant succinct updates along the way. Follow up with the clients to verify that solutions were successful and drive client satisfaction. Document and update problem solutions in the company knowledge base. Document support task progress and technical details throughout the support task lifecycle.

Daily client data processing Ensure daily client data processing occurs successfully. Review errors and reprocess data within the agreed SLA. Ensure that after hours data loads run successfully and remediate the failure – After-hours support work will be required on a rotation basis (Typically 2 weeks per month). Interact with 3rd party vendors and data providers to ensure that all the necessary source files have been received in the correct format, size and date.

Business Processes – Assist with the client Change Control process. Assist in the client Release Management process. Participate in internal recurring support review meetings, presenting challenging support cases and new ideas to support them. Participate in Daily Stand-up, scrum meetings, and bring problems to the attention of the wider team.

Brand Ambassador Impress clients with your Excellence, Innovation, Kindness and Learning. Be a strong client advocate, building relationships and trust while being a company ambassador.



REQUIREMENTS:Preferred –

Tertiary Degree (IT/ Business).

Exposure to financial markets.

1+ Years working experience Desktop application support or in a technical support environment.

Other –

Strong analytical, troubleshooting and problem-solving abilities.

Strong Excel skills are required.

Iterative testing, debugging and refactoring.

Basic network and IT infrastructure environment knowledge.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Advantageous

Some experience in a programming language.

Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge.

Information and Technology Services.

Asset Management and Financial Services.

ATTRIBUTES:

Client centric / strong client advocate.

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere.

The ability to self-manage and self-motivate.

Can communicate clearly with clients and the team.

A team player.

Adaptable and proactive.

Good attention to detail.

Able to efficiently and effectively plan and structure tasks.

Execute assignments against deadlines.

Thrive in an agile environment.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position