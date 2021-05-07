Broker Consultant

May 7, 2021

Qualifications & experience:

  • Completed Business/Commerce/Marketing degree
  • Preferably Post graduate diploma in Financial Planning/RFP3/Wealth Management 3
  • Goal and target Brmotivated
  • Sales and marketing orientation
  • Natural relationship-builder
  • Atleast three years Broker Consultant experience and currently in a Broker Consultant role
  • Proven and solid track record in the industry
  • Experienced in Life and Investment
  • The financial services industry, specifically in life insurance
  • Marketing principles and sales skills in order to meet your targets
  • Experience in third-party marketing
  • Relevant regulatory legislation and compliance knowledge
  • Willingness to travel
  • Must have a valid driver’s licence and reliable motor vehicle

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Promoting and marketing the company products
  • Building strong relationships with brokers
  • Providing efficient service
  • Meeting and exceeding your targets
  • Supporting brokers in their practices and assist them to grow their businesses

Desired Skills:

  • RE5
  • Wealth management
  • Insurance Brokerage
  • broker consultant

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

