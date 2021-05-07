Qualifications & experience:
- Completed Business/Commerce/Marketing degree
- Preferably Post graduate diploma in Financial Planning/RFP3/Wealth Management 3
- Goal and target Brmotivated
- Sales and marketing orientation
- Natural relationship-builder
- Atleast three years Broker Consultant experience and currently in a Broker Consultant role
- Proven and solid track record in the industry
- Experienced in Life and Investment
- The financial services industry, specifically in life insurance
- Marketing principles and sales skills in order to meet your targets
- Experience in third-party marketing
- Relevant regulatory legislation and compliance knowledge
- Willingness to travel
- Must have a valid driver’s licence and reliable motor vehicle
Duties and responsibilities:
- Promoting and marketing the company products
- Building strong relationships with brokers
- Providing efficient service
- Meeting and exceeding your targets
- Supporting brokers in their practices and assist them to grow their businesses
Desired Skills:
- RE5
- Wealth management
- Insurance Brokerage
- broker consultant
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree