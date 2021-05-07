Butchery Machine Operator Interns at The Freddy Hirsch Group

The Freddy Hirsch Group is accepting Internship applications from young motivated people to be trained in butchery machinery operating skills.

Successful applicants will be required to attend training, which will be discussed after the shortlisting phase. After the training period, the successful applicants will gain practical working experience based off-site at varioius locations in the following regions:

Eastern Cape

Free State

Gauteng

KwaZulu-Natal

Limpopo

Mpumalanga

Northern Cape

North West

Western Cape

Participants must be willing and flexible to work weekends if and when required. A stipend will be paid to the successful applicants during training.

Main purpose of the Job:

An opportunity to learn how to operate Freddy Hirsch Equipment and provide technical support.

To qualify for this internship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Grade 12

Must be a South African Citizen

Excellent communication skills

Butchery and or retail experience advantageous

Customer Relations experience advantageous

Must pass a pre-assessment

Key Responsibilities:

Required to maintain Heath and Food safety standards in the work place

Responsible for providing support

Will be required to operate Freddy Hirsch Equipment/Machinery

Clear and proactive communication in respect of the technical functionality of the equipment/machinery

Clear CRIMINAL RECORD

If you’re sending your application please add in the Province which you’d like to apply in your subject line

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

reliable

honest

hardworking

Flexible

working under pressure

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year FMCG

Less than 1 year Construction / Demolition Equipment Operator

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

