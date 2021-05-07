Butchery Machine Operator Interns at The Freddy Hirsch Group

The Freddy Hirsch Group is accepting Internship applications from young motivated people to be trained in butchery machinery operating skills.
Successful applicants will be required to attend training, which will be discussed after the shortlisting phase. After the training period, the successful applicants will gain practical working experience based off-site at varioius locations in the following regions:
- Eastern Cape
- Free State
- Gauteng
- KwaZulu-Natal
- Limpopo
- Mpumalanga
- Northern Cape
- North West
- Western Cape
Participants must be willing and flexible to work weekends if and when required. A stipend will be paid to the successful applicants during training.
Main purpose of the Job:
An opportunity to learn how to operate Freddy Hirsch Equipment and provide technical support.
To qualify for this internship, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Grade 12
- Must be a South African Citizen
- Excellent communication skills
- Butchery and or retail experience advantageous
- Customer Relations experience advantageous
- Must pass a pre-assessment
Key Responsibilities:
- Required to maintain Heath and Food safety standards in the work place
- Responsible for providing support
- Will be required to operate Freddy Hirsch Equipment/Machinery
- Clear and proactive communication in respect of the technical functionality of the equipment/machinery
- Clear CRIMINAL RECORD
If you’re sending your application please add in the Province which you’d like to apply in your subject line
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- reliable
- honest
- hardworking
- Flexible
- working under pressure
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year FMCG
- Less than 1 year Construction / Demolition Equipment Operator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric