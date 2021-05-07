BUYER: LIQUOR at Woolworths

To play a leading role in the Woolworths Liquor team, with the objective of achieving long term sustainable profit growth through the delivery of the Category and Food Strategies. To execute the strategy with class leading commercial excellence that drives market share growth.

To build the commercial and supplier strategy in support of the Woolworths Liquor business

Establish a commercially viable product range strategy and manage the implementation thereof, including the facilitation of supply chain, ranging and display

Develop good working relationships with suppliers and other key stakeholders

Review internal Woolworths performance data (sales, profit, market share, market size etc. ) for the department and generate insight that informs strategy

Identify and prioritise the key commercial strategies and accompanying quantifiable goals and KPIs for the department in line with category operating plan

Ensure internal and external colleagues understand and work to deliver the department category plan

Review department performance versus Department Scorecards on a regular basis and inform key stakeholders

Manage financial accountabilities (margins, incentives, trading agreements, departmental charges, sample accounts, expiring stock, etc) to delivery of the monthly and financial year GP commitment.

Negotiate price, promotional price and new lines, taking into account price tiering / product positioning and financial targets

Integrate with Sales Management to draw up and implement Promotional Calendar. Plan and implement promotional strategies and ensure supplier delivery

Establish category price position while applying an understanding of customer price perception, impacts on KVIs, and of competitor pricing

Availability: Manage short and long term availability per category and per supplier

Ensure the department is on track to meet its transformational commitments

Relevant commercial degree / diploma

Team player understanding the power of diversity.

Minimum of 3 years experience in the beer and/or liquor industry

Proven experience in managing a Foods/FMCG department.

Proven sourcing and supplier or account management experience

Proven ability to provide tactical input and deliver a category operating plan.

Strong integrator and the ability to work in a Matrix structure.

Strong negotiation and financial management skills.

Proven ability to deliver commercial category KPIs (i. e. market share, sales growth, margin, ROS, availability)

Understanding of Supply Chain processes and principles

An understanding of the laws and regulations governing the liquor industry

