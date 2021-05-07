BUYERS ASSISTANT: GROCERIES at Woolworths

To achieve the Procurement team goals by providing administrative support to the Buyer and to ensure the smooth running of the department and achieving and delivering sales and profit targets.

Administrative work related tasks and the completion thereof in a timely fashion Provide general administrative support to the matrix and commercial team Ad-hoc administrative duties Daily communication with the supplier base and weekly reconciliation Communication with buyers / planners regarding supply and availability of product and ensure corrective action is taken Provide support into orders Maintain static data Ensure all price and pack information is transmitted to all suppliers Prepare departmental presentations/reports, Excel worksheets and word documents Preparation of Contracts and Trading terms Comparative shops and updating of promotional calendar Management of departmental operating expenses Minutes of meetings follow up on all outstanding issues from meetings Booking of meetings rooms, travel and parking Compile, update and maintain supplier files Preparation of monthly commercial presentations Handle ad-hoc queries

Minimum of 2 years relevant administration experience Diploma/Matric (Grade 12) System experience of COGNOS, CAM, JDA, and Oracle knowledge Computer literacy skills proficient in Excel, PowerPoint and Word Excellent Presentation Skills Analytical skills Basic understanding of retail and retail accounting practices and financial principles. Basic understanding of Buying and Planning principles Willingness to learn. Behavioural Skills: Team Player Efficiency Administration orientation Initiative ability to anticipate Buyers requirements and react in advance Ability and willingness to take routine decisions in the absence of Buyer Planning and organizing skills Good communication skills (verbal and written) Deadline orientated Good interpersonal skills Customer Service Orientation Ability to work and perform under pressure Attention to detail and analytical ability Integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality Work with team at varying levels Results driven and proactive Connecting People Open-mindedness and being able to see the bigger picture

