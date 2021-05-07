Carrier Relations Manager

May 7, 2021

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

  • Finance, Procurement, Operations, Sales, Project Managers, Quality Assurance, Contract Manager

External

  • Customers, Vendors/suppliers, Attorneys

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

  • ITIL basic foundation certification
  • Bachelors degree in commerce, supply chain or related tertiary qualification preferable
  • Project management or service delivery background advantageous

Minimum Experience

  • 5 years experience in telecommunications industry, data networking products (MPLS, Ethernet, WAN, etc.).
  • Experience in procurement from international suppliers, predominately in Africa and Middle East (preferable)

Other Requirements

  • Valid passport
  • Willing to travel internationally on an ad hoc basis
  • Prepared to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

PROCUREMENT

Tasks

  • Fully engage with Commercial Manager to confirm any technical requirements, SLA and delivery lead times for all firm requests
  • Ensuring services are sourced and negotiated at market-related prices or less.
  • Monitor escalations received from Commercial Managers to ensure pricing requests completed within the timeline for the respective country matrix.
  • Negotiate further discounts, based on firm order and obtain an official quote for all requests at 100% probability
  • Submit a final offer to Commercial Managers accurately
  • Ensuring pricing books are up to date and communicated with management if any price changes take place.

KPIs

  • Within 24 hours of receipt of the request
  • Analyse and compare local access pricing received from Suppliers against existing price books.
  • Within 24 hours
  • Within 24 hours of receipt of the request
  • Accurate Information
  • Accurate Numerical analysis

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Monthly report

CARRIER RELATIONS MANAGEMENT

Tasks

  • Work with global suppliers, ensuring open and transparent communication of supplier feedback
  • Develops, reviews, and refines supplier score cards and procedures for vendor rules of engagement.
  • Leverage score card analytics to make data-driven decisions and recommendations to stakeholders and leaders.
  • Manage and resolve supplier escalations from internal departments
  • Responsible for resolving Supplier invoice holds and payment issues from suppliers.
  • Retrieve reports from the system and generate monthly reports to measure trends
  • Competency requirements for position

    KNOWLEDGE

    • Product knowledge of Ethernet, MPLS and Internet data solutions
    • Knowledge of ISP/data solution providers and markets across Africa
    • Basic knowledge of telco regulations and legislation in various countries

    SKILLS

    • Basic Cost-Accounting skills
    • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
    • Ability to build collaborative relationships with vendors for competitive advantage
    • Report Writing skills
    • Intermediate skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Powerpoint)

