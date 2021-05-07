Carrier Relations Manager

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- Finance, Procurement, Operations, Sales, Project Managers, Quality Assurance, Contract Manager
External
- Customers, Vendors/suppliers, Attorneys
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- ITIL basic foundation certification
- Bachelors degree in commerce, supply chain or related tertiary qualification preferable
- Project management or service delivery background advantageous
Minimum Experience
- 5 years experience in telecommunications industry, data networking products (MPLS, Ethernet, WAN, etc.).
- Experience in procurement from international suppliers, predominately in Africa and Middle East (preferable)
Other Requirements
- Valid passport
- Willing to travel internationally on an ad hoc basis
- Prepared to work overtime, if required
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
PROCUREMENT
Tasks
- Fully engage with Commercial Manager to confirm any technical requirements, SLA and delivery lead times for all firm requests
- Ensuring services are sourced and negotiated at market-related prices or less.
- Monitor escalations received from Commercial Managers to ensure pricing requests completed within the timeline for the respective country matrix.
- Negotiate further discounts, based on firm order and obtain an official quote for all requests at 100% probability
- Submit a final offer to Commercial Managers accurately
- Ensuring pricing books are up to date and communicated with management if any price changes take place.
KPIs
- Within 24 hours of receipt of the request
- Analyse and compare local access pricing received from Suppliers against existing price books.
- Within 24 hours
- Within 24 hours of receipt of the request
- Accurate Information
- Accurate Numerical analysis
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Monthly report
CARRIER RELATIONS MANAGEMENT
Tasks
- Work with global suppliers, ensuring open and transparent communication of supplier feedback
- Develops, reviews, and refines supplier score cards and procedures for vendor rules of engagement.
- Leverage score card analytics to make data-driven decisions and recommendations to stakeholders and leaders.
- Manage and resolve supplier escalations from internal departments
- Responsible for resolving Supplier invoice holds and payment issues from suppliers.
- Retrieve reports from the system and generate monthly reports to measure trends
- Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE
- Product knowledge of Ethernet, MPLS and Internet data solutions
- Knowledge of ISP/data solution providers and markets across Africa
- Basic knowledge of telco regulations and legislation in various countries
SKILLS
- Basic Cost-Accounting skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to build collaborative relationships with vendors for competitive advantage
- Report Writing skills
- Intermediate skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, and Powerpoint)