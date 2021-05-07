Digital Specialist at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – Digital Specialist

REPORTING TO

Marketing Manager

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

None – But works closely with Marketing Coordinators at Center Level to ensure brand consistency throughout Afrika Tikkun.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

The purpose of this position is to develop, manage and maintain all Afrika Tikkun digital platforms from website, social media platforms and crowdfunding portals. The candidate needs to be able to execute effective online campaigns that result in the generation of income for Afrika Tikkun.

The candidate will need to be able to work across five Afrika Tikkun centers as well as three business units namely Afrika Tikkun NPC, Afrika Tikkun Services and Afrika Tikkun Investment and Trust.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Manage the entire digital and social media portfolio for Afrika Tikkun;

Increase monthly online donations and increase engagement and audience numbers on all social medial platforms;

Update and maintain all Afrika Tikkun websites including UK, USA and Australia;

Maintain cPanel and security access to all of Afrika Tikkun’s Backend Channels;

Provide monthly reports on the progress and in-depth insight on how the digital channels have increased, engaged, etc;

Provide PR support with digital exposure and designs related to campaigns;

Manage all creative elements related to digital;

Manage crowdfunding portals;

Working as part of a creative team.

Photography

Development of image library (stock photos) for every programme and centers where we operate;

Support all organisation’s photography needs in a structured manner;

Ensure all photographs are saved on the organisation’s database in a structured and organised manner.

Videography

Develop certain number of Impact videos per annum – Impact videos should be of a nature and quality that it can be used across different platforms;

Ensure all videos finalised as well as footage are saved on the organisation’s database in a structured and organised manner;

Support all organisation’s video needs in a structured manner.

REQUIREMENTS

Grade 12

Degree / Diploma (or similar qualification) in web development and digital marketing

Google AdWords and Analytics certification (advantageous)

Studied at AAA or Vega (advantageous)

Portfolio of evidence to illustrate web development and digital marketing understanding

Computer and Mac literate

Valid driver’s license

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

4 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Good understanding of digital specification

Good understanding of online DP and Wireframing

Good understanding of HTML and CSS

Good understanding of backend and frontend

Good understanding of WordPress, MODx

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and other design technologies

A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics for digital use

Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)

A keen eye for aesthetics and details

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines

Experience in managing partnerships and relationships

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Build and maintain effective working relationships

Solution finding

Out-of-the box thinking and creativity

Ability to translate job briefs into web and digital concepts

Good attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to work across a multitude of different digital platforms

Ability to effectively and efficiently manage brand

Good relationship building skills

Good organisation and communication skills.

Deadline driven – consistently meets deadline

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

A passion for community development and the Mission of Afrika Tikkun

Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking

Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.

Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously.

Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritizes workload and meets deadlines.

Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Open to change and to new opportunities to learn

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Creativity

Be Persuasive

Digital Marketing Management

Deadline Driven

