Digital Specialist at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE – Digital Specialist
REPORTING TO
Marketing Manager
NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES
None – But works closely with Marketing Coordinators at Center Level to ensure brand consistency throughout Afrika Tikkun.
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
The purpose of this position is to develop, manage and maintain all Afrika Tikkun digital platforms from website, social media platforms and crowdfunding portals. The candidate needs to be able to execute effective online campaigns that result in the generation of income for Afrika Tikkun.
The candidate will need to be able to work across five Afrika Tikkun centers as well as three business units namely Afrika Tikkun NPC, Afrika Tikkun Services and Afrika Tikkun Investment and Trust.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Manage the entire digital and social media portfolio for Afrika Tikkun;
- Increase monthly online donations and increase engagement and audience numbers on all social medial platforms;
- Update and maintain all Afrika Tikkun websites including UK, USA and Australia;
- Maintain cPanel and security access to all of Afrika Tikkun’s Backend Channels;
- Provide monthly reports on the progress and in-depth insight on how the digital channels have increased, engaged, etc;
- Provide PR support with digital exposure and designs related to campaigns;
- Manage all creative elements related to digital;
- Manage crowdfunding portals;
- Working as part of a creative team.
Photography
- Development of image library (stock photos) for every programme and centers where we operate;
- Support all organisation’s photography needs in a structured manner;
- Ensure all photographs are saved on the organisation’s database in a structured and organised manner.
Videography
- Develop certain number of Impact videos per annum – Impact videos should be of a nature and quality that it can be used across different platforms;
- Ensure all videos finalised as well as footage are saved on the organisation’s database in a structured and organised manner;
- Support all organisation’s video needs in a structured manner.
REQUIREMENTS
- Grade 12
- Degree / Diploma (or similar qualification) in web development and digital marketing
- Google AdWords and Analytics certification (advantageous)
- Studied at AAA or Vega (advantageous)
- Portfolio of evidence to illustrate web development and digital marketing understanding
- Computer and Mac literate
- Valid driver’s license
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
- 4 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Good understanding of digital specification
- Good understanding of online DP and Wireframing
- Good understanding of HTML and CSS
- Good understanding of backend and frontend
- Good understanding of WordPress, MODx
- Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and other design technologies
- A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics for digital use
- Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop)
- A keen eye for aesthetics and details
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work methodically and meet deadlines
- Experience in managing partnerships and relationships
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Build and maintain effective working relationships
- Solution finding
- Out-of-the box thinking and creativity
- Ability to translate job briefs into web and digital concepts
- Good attention to detail and accuracy
- Ability to work across a multitude of different digital platforms
- Ability to effectively and efficiently manage brand
- Good relationship building skills
- Good organisation and communication skills.
- Deadline driven – consistently meets deadline
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A passion for community development and the Mission of Afrika Tikkun
- Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, friendly, hardworking
- Initiative – self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
- Attention to detail – Ensuring that work is completed with great care and that every detail is taken care of timeously.
- Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritizes workload and meets deadlines.
- Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met
- Open to change and to new opportunities to learn
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills
- Creativity
- Be Persuasive
- Digital Marketing Management
- Deadline Driven