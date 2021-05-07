Direct Sales Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We thirst dynamic personalities, self-driven, motivated and a success hungry candidates to join our sales and marketing team.

The perfect candidates for this position will do sales and marketing for our company. No experience is accepted as we PROVIDE FULL PAID TRAINING.

Candidate Requirements

Must have a Matric

No experience needed

Available immediately

If you are interested, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Field Sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

