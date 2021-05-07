Field Sales Agent at Global Direct Vereeniging

MATRICULANTS WANTED START A CAREER IN SALES AND MARKERTING!!
If you want to be a part of a successful sales team and advance your career as a sales representative this is the opportunity for you. We provide Growth and advancement within a sort after company.
No Experience Needed!
Requirements:
Matric (NQF 4)
S.A ID
Smart Phone
Forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] OR Call [Phone Number Removed];
WHATSAPP YOUR NAME,AREA AND CELL NUMBER TO [Phone Number Removed]; WILL GIVE YOU A CALL
Desired Skills:
- Outspoken