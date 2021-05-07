Financial Manager

The Role: Essential functions:

Preparing Annual Financial Statements

Completion of Half year and Yearend financial and tax packs

Preparation of monthly management reports and Business Unit Review packs

Monthly balance sheet reconciliations

Annual budget preparation

Monthly profitability forecasting

Cash flow forecasting and management

Yearend audit preparations and managing the process effectively

Controlling foreign payments

Managing the Finance Team effectively ?? ensuring KPA??s of the team are kept up to date and that evaluations are done timeously

Communicating deadlines and expectations

Supporting the MD and BU Heads with financial information as required. Being a partner in business

Liaising with Treasury on funding and guarantee needs

Representing the Company at the Business Risk Compliance meetings where approvals are given to proceed with tenders.

Completing Stats SA submissions

Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:

CA (SA)

Candidates should have experience in the following:

Minimum of 3 years post CA qualification

Analytical ability is essential ?? how to trouble shoot and ??solve?

Key Accountabilities:

Ability to operate under pressure, must be a fast and accurate worker who is results driven

Good communication skills

Good people skills, assertiveness, a pro-active disposition

Willingness to work flexible hours

A very strong team player

Good administration skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel

Hands-on ??self-starter? with great responsibility w.r.t. work quality and making deadlines

Learn more/Apply for this position