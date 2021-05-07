Financial Manager

The Role: Essential functions:
- Preparing Annual Financial Statements
- Completion of Half year and Yearend financial and tax packs
- Preparation of monthly management reports and Business Unit Review packs
- Monthly balance sheet reconciliations
- Annual budget preparation
- Monthly profitability forecasting
- Cash flow forecasting and management
- Yearend audit preparations and managing the process effectively
- Controlling foreign payments
- Managing the Finance Team effectively ?? ensuring KPA??s of the team are kept up to date and that evaluations are done timeously
- Communicating deadlines and expectations
- Supporting the MD and BU Heads with financial information as required. Being a partner in business
- Liaising with Treasury on funding and guarantee needs
- Representing the Company at the Business Risk Compliance meetings where approvals are given to proceed with tenders.
- Completing Stats SA submissions
Skills and Experience: Qualification Essential Competency:
- CA (SA)
Candidates should have experience in the following:
- Minimum of 3 years post CA qualification
- Analytical ability is essential ?? how to trouble shoot and ??solve?
Key Accountabilities:
- Ability to operate under pressure, must be a fast and accurate worker who is results driven
- Good communication skills
- Good people skills, assertiveness, a pro-active disposition
- Willingness to work flexible hours
- A very strong team player
- Good administration skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office and Excel
- Hands-on ??self-starter? with great responsibility w.r.t. work quality and making deadlines