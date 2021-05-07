Full Stack Developer (C# and Angular) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative asset protection solutions firm in Joburg seeks a highly talented Full Stack Developer to join its team. Your core role will involve executing projects, managing software product vision and providing the software development plan. The successful candidate requires a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or related field, at least 3 years experience in a similar role and 3+ years C#, ASP.Net Core 2, jQuery & SQL. You also need to be comfortable with Bootstrap, CSS, MVC & Angular. Any XP Embedded, CE, Android, Apple iOS & Oracle will prove [URL Removed] for ensuring software development practices are in compliance with the industry best practices policies and procedures which include compliance with the full life cycle of the software development process. Work together with Senior Development staff to: Define technical proposal content (business analysis, functional and non-functional requirements) timeline estimates and level of effort estimates. Execute projects, ensure that teams have appropriate product and technical specifications, direction, and resources to deliver software products effectively by establishing realistic estimates for timelines while ensuring that projects remain on target to meet deadlines. Follow software product vision defined in line with company strategy and business development alignment. Keep abreast of software trends and ways to improve efficiency. Successfully help and manage Junior Developers to produce code that is within company standards and specifications. REQUIREMENTS: Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience working through the design, development, release cycle, delivering and support of software products to market with a successful delivery record.

Software development in the Engineering industry.

Software Development Core Skills –

3+ Years: C#, ASP.Net Core 2, jQuery, SQL

Node.js

Comfortable: Bootstrap, CSS, MVC, Angular

Electronics Development

Business Analysis

Systems Engineering

Product Architecture

Process Engineering

High command of verbal and written English language Advantageous Experience with Automated Item Identification Technologies including barcoding and RFID.

Experience with software development for mobile solutions (XP Embedded, CE, Android, Apple iOS).

Microsoft Certified Professional.

IT Project Management.

Low Level C, Android, Oracle, Windows Mobile ATTRIBUTES: Self-motivated, team player, action and results oriented.

Well organised, good communication and reporting skills.

Able to successfully work under tight project deadlines.

Fast learning and willing to listen to others. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.