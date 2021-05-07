General Manager at 10X Global

Own transport

Self-disciplined individual

Success-driven

Good problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently

Bilingual in Afrikaans and English would be beneficial.

Should your application be successful, we offer the following:

Remuneration package and company benefits to be discussed in the interview

Excellent opportunity to grow and be promoted

We will develop your communication-, interpersonal- and team management skills and provide training on business management and development.

Supportive, positive working environment

Desired Skills:

General Manager

Management

Control of Labour

Labour

Budgeting

About The Employer:

Our companies were established over 20 years ago & have both National and International branches. We are currently expanding our Health- and Sports development sector, therefor Ten Times Global is sourcing well-spoken, goal-driven candidates to develop and train for these new roles.

Learn more/Apply for this position