General Manager – Nairobi,. Kenya at Headhunters

Our client, operating out of Nairobi, Kenya and specializing in the fabrication of Stainless-Steel Tanks and Vessels, is seeking an experienced and skilled General Manager for their operation.

APPLICATIONS ARE RESTRICTED TO CANDIDATES WHO HAVE THE FOLLOWING :

Experience in Stainless Steel Fabrication is essential for this role.

Tertiary qualification; preferably an engineering qualification, from a reputable institute

An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Experience requirements include :

Relevant qualification (preferably engineering qualification).

Experience in Stainless Steel Fabrication is essential for this role.

Minimum of 5 years experience in a senior management role within a similar business environment, is preferred.

Have the ability to work as a Senior Manager in the organization and to take fully accountability for the day to day running of the operation.

Management of a fully functional manufacturing team.

Experience in handling HR and staff related matters.

Experience in setting up processes and systems to enhance and improve the operations of the business.

Experience with handling products from Tetra Pak and Alfa Laval is advantageous.

Experience in dealing with projects / project management.

Experienced in leading negotiations and maintaining relationships with staff, various business stakeholders and clients.

Skills and competencies:

Process orientation.

Results orientation.

Excellent strategic planning skills

Ability to interact with all levels.

Strong written and verbal communication skills – English.

Time management and organizational skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Analytical skills.

Leadership skills.

Be able to work independently.

Take the initiative where required.

Have reliable judgement skills and abilities.

Building business controls throughout the operation

High business management acumen

Forward thinker

Team player

Dynamic

High level of integrity

Knowledge in using MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Outlook.

Note : this is a 2 contract role with an option to renew.

Learn more/Apply for this position