A well-established International company based in Centurion is seeking a Dynamic Graphic Designer to join their team on a full-time basis.
Working hours: Mon Friday (07:00 16:00)
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Graphic Design qualification
- Good knowledge of design software, such as:
- Quark Xpress
- InDesign
- Illustrator
- Photoshop
- Excellent Communication skills
- Attention to detail
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Liaising with specific departments to determine their requirements and needs.
- Managing proposals from typesetting through to design, print and production
- Briefing and advising them with regard to design style, format, print production and timescales
- Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and websites
- Determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material, as well as font style and size
- Preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief
- Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required
- Liaising with printing companies on a regular basis to ensure deadlines are met and material is printed to the highest quality.
- Design and layout of expos and events.