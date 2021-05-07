Graphic Designer

May 7, 2021

A well-established International company based in Centurion is seeking a Dynamic Graphic Designer to join their team on a full-time basis.

Working hours: Mon Friday (07:00 16:00)

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • Graphic Design qualification
  • Good knowledge of design software, such as:
    • Quark Xpress
    • InDesign
    • Illustrator
    • Photoshop
  • Excellent Communication skills
  • Attention to detail

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Liaising with specific departments to determine their requirements and needs.
  • Managing proposals from typesetting through to design, print and production
  • Briefing and advising them with regard to design style, format, print production and timescales
  • Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and websites
  • Determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material, as well as font style and size
  • Preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief
  • Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required
  • Liaising with printing companies on a regular basis to ensure deadlines are met and material is printed to the highest quality.
  • Design and layout of expos and events.

Learn more/Apply for this position