Graphic Designer

A well-established International company based in Centurion is seeking a Dynamic Graphic Designer to join their team on a full-time basis.

Working hours: Mon Friday (07:00 16:00)

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Graphic Design qualification

Good knowledge of design software, such as:

Quark Xpress



InDesign



Illustrator



Photoshop

Excellent Communication skills

Attention to detail

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Liaising with specific departments to determine their requirements and needs.

Managing proposals from typesetting through to design, print and production

Briefing and advising them with regard to design style, format, print production and timescales

Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and websites

Determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material, as well as font style and size

Preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief

Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required

Liaising with printing companies on a regular basis to ensure deadlines are met and material is printed to the highest quality.

Design and layout of expos and events.

