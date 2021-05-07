Our Client, a large signage company has a vacancy for a self-motivated junior Graphic Designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret our services and to design solutions with high visual impact.
The job spec requires the successful candidate to –
have a year + Graphic Design experience
have creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability & originality
have the ability to communicate & present ideas to management
be up to date with industry leading software
be proficient in all design aspects
be able to meet tight deadlines & work under pressure
The successful individual will –
be a self-starter, that is, able to collaborate actively with others in a cross-functional team.
be flexible & have the ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing industry.
have the ability to deal with ambiguity & change
be self-motivated, with a strong work ethic
Interested?
Please mail a comprehensive CV, with 3 written references, a copy of your qualification & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed]
Please quote JHB / GRAPHIC. (Please note, only applications with all requested documents can be processed)
Desired Skills:
- Creativity