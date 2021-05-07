Our Client, a large signage company has a vacancy for a self-motivated junior Graphic Designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret our services and to design solutions with high visual impact.

The job spec requires the successful candidate to –

have a year + Graphic Design experience

have creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability & originality

have the ability to communicate & present ideas to management

be up to date with industry leading software

be proficient in all design aspects

be able to meet tight deadlines & work under pressure

The successful individual will –

be a self-starter, that is, able to collaborate actively with others in a cross-functional team.

be flexible & have the ability to adapt quickly to the ever-changing industry.

have the ability to deal with ambiguity & change

be self-motivated, with a strong work ethic

Interested?

Please mail a comprehensive CV, with 3 written references, a copy of your qualification & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed]

Please quote JHB / GRAPHIC. (Please note, only applications with all requested documents can be processed)