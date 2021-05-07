Head of SEO at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you fancy yourself an SEO Fundi who is passionate about your craft and driven by producing quality work for established brands, then a dynamic Travel Tech company in Durbanville wants your niche expertise to be their next Head of SEO. The ideal candidate will be a well-rounded Digital Marketer with a core focus on SEO, having 10+ years experience covering all aspects of SEO preferably someone tired of the digital agency life. You will be comfortable with the following tools: SEMrush, Screaming Frog, WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, PPC/Google Ads, HubSpot, Freshworks, Active Campaign, Mailchimp, Zapier and Front-end Web Development experience is [URL Removed] well-rounded Digital Marketer.

10+ Years covering all aspects of SEO.

Very comfortable with tools like SEMrush, Screaming Frog, etc.

Google Analytics, Tag Manager, Optimize, etc.

CMS experience (WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, etc) — ExpressionEngine a bonus!

Front-end Web Development experience essential.

Back-end Web Development desirable.

PPC / Google Ads experience.

Marketing Automation / CRM tools like HubSpot, Freshworks, ActiveCampaign, Mailchimp, etc.

Zapier and other tools for automating processes and integrating systems.

Someone who is tired of digital agency life, who wants to focus on doing ongoing quality work for established brands.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position