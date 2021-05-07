Insurance Telesales Consultant

Insurance Sales Consultant, with minimum 1 year’s call centre/telephonic sales experience, required to start with this Short Term Insurance giant, asap.
Ability to communicate in Afrikaans essential.
Basic salary with uncapped commission offered.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 / matric essential
- RE5 advantageous but not essential
- Insurance related qualification (FAIS credits) advantageous but not essential
- Excellent communication skills in Afrikaans essential
- Minimum 1 year’s telephonic/call centre sales essential
Responsibilities:
- Telephonic sales of short term insurance products – motor and household insurance
- Inbound and outbound policy sales based on leads and campaigns
- Needs analysis of clients
- Customer relationship management
- Identify products and services that best meet the customer’s needs
- Operational compliance
- Create sales opportunities for cross selling and up-selling of products
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
