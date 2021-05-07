Insurance Telesales Consultant

Insurance Sales Consultant, with minimum 1 year’s call centre/telephonic sales experience, required to start with this Short Term Insurance giant, asap.

Ability to communicate in Afrikaans essential.

Basic salary with uncapped commission offered.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 / matric essential
  • RE5 advantageous but not essential
  • Insurance related qualification (FAIS credits) advantageous but not essential
  • Excellent communication skills in Afrikaans essential
  • Minimum 1 year’s telephonic/call centre sales essential

Responsibilities:

  • Telephonic sales of short term insurance products – motor and household insurance
  • Inbound and outbound policy sales based on leads and campaigns
  • Needs analysis of clients
  • Customer relationship management
  • Identify products and services that best meet the customer’s needs
  • Operational compliance
  • Create sales opportunities for cross selling and up-selling of products

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • afrikaans
  • Telesales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

