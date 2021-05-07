Insurance Telesales Consultant

Insurance Sales Consultant, with minimum 1 year’s call centre/telephonic sales experience, required to start with this Short Term Insurance giant, asap.

Ability to communicate in Afrikaans essential.

Basic salary with uncapped commission offered.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 / matric essential

RE5 advantageous but not essential

Insurance related qualification (FAIS credits) advantageous but not essential

Excellent communication skills in Afrikaans essential

Minimum 1 year’s telephonic/call centre sales essential

Responsibilities:

Telephonic sales of short term insurance products – motor and household insurance

Inbound and outbound policy sales based on leads and campaigns

Needs analysis of clients

Customer relationship management

Identify products and services that best meet the customer’s needs

Operational compliance

Create sales opportunities for cross selling and up-selling of products

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

afrikaans

Telesales

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

