IT Software Development Manager

Role Purpose:
Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 5-7 years senior development experience
- 2-3 years management experience
- Relevant IT qualification
- Relevant post graduate IT qualification
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
Internal Process:
- Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team
- Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team
- Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.
- Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes
- Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs
- Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing
- Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld
- Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results
- Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)
- Collaborator between operations team and development team
- Be actively involved during high priority operational issues
Client:
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
