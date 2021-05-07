IT Software Development Manager

May 7, 2021

Role Purpose:

Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 5-7 years senior development experience
  • 2-3 years management experience
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Internal Process:

  • Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team
  • Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team
  • Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.
  • Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes
  • Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs
  • Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing
  • Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld
  • Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results
  • Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)
  • Collaborator between operations team and development team
  • Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

Client:

  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

