IT Software Development Manager

Role Purpose:

Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Experience and Qualifications:

5-7 years senior development experience

2-3 years management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Internal Process:

Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team

Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.

Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes

Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs

Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing

Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld

Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results

Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)

Collaborator between operations team and development team

Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

Client:

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

