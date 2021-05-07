Java Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled and passionate Senior Full Stack Developer who will be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and design relevant code on project needs
  • Create test driven environment for relevant projects
  • Mentoring junior developers
  • Takes ownership of tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from management

Requirements:

  • BSc. or equivalent
  • 5+ years’ of industry experience
  • Technical depth across multiple languages
  • Experience with: Java, NHibernate, JMS, JPA, Spring Framework, Spring batch, Linux, MySQL, MongoDB, Docker, GitLab
  • Able to meet deadlines
  • Strong communications skills

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • NHibernate
  • JMS
  • JPA
  • Spring Framework
  • Spring Batch
  • MySQL
  • Docker
  • GitLab
  • Git
  • MongoDB
  • Redis
  • SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position