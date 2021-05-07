Java Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled and passionate Senior Full Stack Developer who will be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.
Responsibilities
- Develop and design relevant code on project needs
- Create test driven environment for relevant projects
- Mentoring junior developers
- Takes ownership of tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from management
Requirements:
- BSc. or equivalent
- 5+ years’ of industry experience
- Technical depth across multiple languages
- Experience with: Java, NHibernate, JMS, JPA, Spring Framework, Spring batch, Linux, MySQL, MongoDB, Docker, GitLab
- Able to meet deadlines
- Strong communications skills
Desired Skills:
- Java
- NHibernate
- JMS
- JPA
- Spring Framework
- Spring Batch
- MySQL
- Docker
- GitLab
- Git
- MongoDB
- Redis
- SOLID
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid