Java Developer

Our client is looking for a skilled and passionate Senior Full Stack Developer who will be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.

Responsibilities

Develop and design relevant code on project needs

Create test driven environment for relevant projects

Mentoring junior developers

Takes ownership of tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from management

Requirements:

BSc. or equivalent

5+ years’ of industry experience

Technical depth across multiple languages

Experience with: Java, NHibernate, JMS, JPA, Spring Framework, Spring batch, Linux, MySQL, MongoDB, Docker, GitLab

Able to meet deadlines

Strong communications skills

Desired Skills:

Java

NHibernate

JMS

JPA

Spring Framework

Spring Batch

MySQL

Docker

GitLab

Git

MongoDB

Redis

SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

