Java Developer at Momentum

ROLE PURPOSE
We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
- Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
- Prepare and produce releases of software components
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
- Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team
- Collaborate with team members and stakeholders
- Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Attention to detail
- Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Minimum more than 5 years work experience on Java and more than one year of experience on Spring
- Proven hands-on Software Development
- Proven work in Java development
- Object-Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Spring Framework
- Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience with test-driven development
- Delphi experience would be an advantage
- Hands-on experience with PWA (Progressive Web Application) would be an advantage
- Enterprise Java development experience.
- JavaScript & Angular experience
- REST and JMS integration experience
- Hibernate / JPA experience
- SpringBoot experience an advantage.
- Git, Gradle, and other DevOps tools experience an advantage.
- Experience or interest with user interface design
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring
- Spring Boot
- JEE
- Spring MVC
- Hibernate
- PWA
- Angular
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development