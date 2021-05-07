Junior Operations Manager

Responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the activities of the Portfolio. Oversees leasing contracts, procures services, handles third party service contracts, and directs maintenance procedures. Ensures that all buildings, grounds, and equipment are well maintained and in optimal working condition.

Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12.

Additional related maintenance and centre management training preferred.

Required Knowledge:

Knowledge in all aspects of Health and Safety.

Knowledge of budgeting, service contracts, and leasing agreements

Experience Required:

Five or more years of related technical / operational experience.

At least two or more years of supervisory experience.

Skills/abilities:

Excellent leadership abilities.

Able to organise, coordinate, and direct team activities.

Strong problem solving skills.

Good communications skills.

Able to use all related maintenance equipment and computer applications.

Job Description:

Assumes responsibility for the planning, development, and implementation of effective operations management policies, procedures, and planning.

Assists Senior Management in developing short and long term goals and plans.

Assists with long term budget projections.

Executes established operational goals and ensures that corporate wide plans are complemented and supported.

Assists in developing policies and procedures for Centre operations. Conducts periodic reviews of existing policies and procedures to ensure maximum efficiency.

Assumes responsibility for the effective operations management of Centre and facilities.

Coordinates and arranges third party services of maintenance contractors, suppliers, vendors, etc. Deals with contractors on daily basis.

Liaises with tenants with regards to operational problems.

Responds to emergency call outs.

Day to day running and control of:

Tenant complaints.



Security.



Air Con.



Cleaning, Electrical, Plumbing etc.

Authorises of invoices for payments.

Issues tender documents.

Calculates operational costs for charge out to the tenants ensure recoveries where appropriate.

Manages space planning. Ensures that the centre layout will accommodate present and future operational and space requirements.

Conducts periodic inspections of facilities, assesses problems and needs, and implements improvements in operations as appropriate.

Coordinates maintenance activities. Ensures that facilities are clean, well maintained, and in good repair. Directs preventive maintenance procedures as appropriate.

Ensures that centre operations are in compliance with established procedures, policies, regulations and codes.

Assumes responsibility for the security of all the Centre facilities. Conducts scheduled inspections of security systems and implements improvements as necessary.

Identifies security threats and develop action plans for the prevention of incidents.

Establishes and maintains security systems for the Centre and tenants.

Monitors shops and businesses and react on emergency calls.

Establishes and maintain security information network.

Liaises with SAP and local authorities.

Plans the manning of the center and manage guards on duty.

Determines the needs for security systems and equipment.

Communicates with tenants regarding security systems.

Develops and implement security devices.

Creates security awareness amongst staff, tenants and shoppers.

Compiles budgets and control expenditure.

Establishes emergency plans.

Assumes responsibility for ensuring the efficient and cost effective administration of centre operations.

Develops and implement safety directives.

Completes financial forecasting duties, and generates and updates schedules for building expenditures.

Creates safety awarenessa and trains staff in Health and Safety.

Ensures compliance with legal regulations. .

Completes regular OSH inspections and updates monthly reports as appropriate.

Ensures that OSHA requirements are effectively implemented.

Ensures that facilities operations are cost effective, efficient, and within established budget constraints.

Oversees the procurement of furnishings and equipment in accordance with budget planning.

Researches vendors, contractors, and suppliers to ensure that equipment and services are of acceptable quality, competitively priced, and delivered on time.

Ensures that all maintenance agreements and leases are current.

Ensures that billing discrepancies are promptly tracked and resolved.

Assumes responsibility for ensuring professional business relations with vendors, contractors, and trade professionals.

Works to develop and maintain productive business relations with vendors, suppliers, contractors, etc.

Acts as a liaison between the Company and external contacts.

Ensures effective coordination of external services with Company operations.

Obtains and conveys information as appropriate.

Promotes goodwill and a positive image of the Company.

Effectively supervises Centre personnel, ensuring optimal performance.

Provides leadership to assigned personnel through effective objective setting, delegation, and communication.

Conducts regular meetings to ensure that personnel are well informed of changes in policies and procedures.

Discusses areas needing improvement.

Assigns and coordinates personnel.

Directs daily operations.

Identifies, develops, and implements training programs as appropriate.

Conducts performance appraisals.

Provides measurable feedback to assigned personnel and suggestions for improved performance.

Formulates and implements employee corrective actions as needed.

Ensures that staffing levels are appropriate.

Interviews, hires, and assigns personnel as necessary.

Assumes responsibility for related duties as required or assigned.

Ensures that work area is clean, secure, and well maintained.

Completes special projects as assigned.

Reports on Operational expenses, foot traffic, security incidents etc.

