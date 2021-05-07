Junior Software Developer and Implementation Specialist at Headhunters

May 7, 2021

Our PE based client is seeking to employ an experienced Junior Software Developer and Implementation Specialist.

Responsibilities

  • Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
  • Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirement:

  • Proven track record with minimum 2 years of experience preferred, but we will consider high performing graduates/postgraduates with less experience.
  • BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
  • Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
  • Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is preferred:
    • Development
    • Web, Windows & Mobile Development
    • .NET Framework and Core
    • NET, MVC, Web API and Core
    • HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
    • jQuery, Angular and React
    • ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
    • Web Services (REST & SOAP)
    • Databases
    • SQL Server 2012-2019
    • Database Design
    • Database Administration
    • Applications
    • Windows Server 2012-2019

