Junior Software Developer and Implementation Specialist at Headhunters

Our PE based client is seeking to employ an experienced Junior Software Developer and Implementation Specialist.
Responsibilities
- Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Requirement:
- Proven track record with minimum 2 years of experience preferred, but we will consider high performing graduates/postgraduates with less experience.
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
- Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is preferred:
- Development
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- .NET Framework and Core
- NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- Databases
- SQL Server 2012-2019
- Database Design
- Database Administration
- Applications
- Windows Server 2012-2019