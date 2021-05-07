Logistics (Despatch) Supervisor

May 7, 2021

Seeking experienced Logistics/Despatch Supervisor from FMCG/Manufacturing/Perishables Distribution backtround to take responsibilities for despatching of goods and related logistics. Seeking individual who is organised and who works with a sense or urgency to ensure client satisfaction.

Minimum requirements;

  • Matric
  • Post matric qualification in Logistics
  • 3years despatch supervisor experience in a FMCG/Manufacturing or similar environment
  • Driver’s license
  • Computer litearcy – strong Excel

Desired Skills:

  • Despatch
  • Logistics

About The Employer:

Well established employer in the Horticultural / Agricultural industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension fund

Learn more/Apply for this position