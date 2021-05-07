Machining Production Supervisor at Headhunters

Our client, a leader in auto manufacturing industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced Machining Production Supervisor.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Ensure that output, scrap, rework and housekeeping targets are met at all times
- Carry out quality audits and ensure that products are within specification
- Update your team on performance against targets
- Ensure employees work according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
- Communicate problems with other departmental leaders
- Develop employee training plan and update training records according to companys Training Plan
- Ensure adherence to company policies and regulations
- Manage all internal performance monitoring systems ( OEE, SCADA )
- Drive plant First Time Pass Rate improvements in machine shop
QUALIFICATIONS
- Tertiary education in the field of Operations Management, Industrial Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Trade in relevant engineering discipline
WORK EXPERIENCE
- At least 7 years working experience in a Manufacturing environment
- At least 2 years supervisory experience
- Experience in CNC setting for turning and drilling machines advantageous
- Good understanding of ISO 9001 elements
- Ability to apply problem solving techniques
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
- Computer literacy essential
- Impeccable Disciplinary and Attendance records
- Understanding of LRA
- Good decision making skills
- Organisational skills essential
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good communication and presentation skills
- Team player
- Goal driven
Kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.