Maintenance Manager

Our client based in the East Rand looking for a Maintenance Manager to manage the maintenance of a fleet of 300 trucks and ensure they are processed as planned by ensuring availability and preconized conditions of trucks and, trailers

Qualification

More than 10 year of experience in a similar function

Bachelors degree in engineering, mechanical is preferred

Competencies

Proven experience as maintenance manager or other managerial role

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, knowledge of enterprise resource systems and transportation management and scheduling systems

Knowledge of goods maintenance, operative and safety processes

Good English level, both written and spoken

Accurate data entry and typing skills

knowledge of administration and clerical processes

Good analytical and reporting skills

Leadership and good communication skills

High sense of responsibility

Ability to work in a team

Responsibilities

Improve fleet availability and reliability

Align fleet availability and reliability according with the operation needs

To manage all maintenance costs and to lead corrective actions on deviations against budget

Correct deviations from budget based on the analysis of the cost structure; i) materials, ii) outside services providers, iii) tools and iv) labor

Ensure the lowest total cost of maintenance, so that is reflected in a lower TCO of equipment/components, to sustain equipment performance over the assets lifecycle

Continuous improvement activities control derived from performance analysis (KPIs analysis, CPK analysis), proactive tasks effectiveness assessment and from root cause analysis to overcome bad actors performance

To Implement Standard Maintenance Processes

To determine proactive maintenance tasks effectiveness and schedule compliance

To evaluate (technically and economically) the need to continue repairing or buy a new one (equipment /component)

To define the criticality of the equipment and components, as well as the criticality of spare parts; in order to define maintenance strategy and prioritize the planning and scheduling tasks

To control the WO backlog on a weekly basis to ensure that schedule includes up-dated priority work. (Backlog measured in man-hours and in WO numbers)

To control the Annual Maintenance Plan and the Annual Maintenance Budget

To control recording events and failures, its occurrence in time and duration, and failure modes associated, so that allows the determination of “bad actors” in the performance of equipment

To monitor continuously the performance of components and spare parts for both, new one and repaired. (i.e; USD/hrs, USD/Litres, etc)

Monthly report of main KPIS, MMTR, MTBF, Maintenance Costs per Equipment (Actual vs Target)

To ensure that maintenance is compliant with manufacturer requirements

To ensure that maintenance service and scheduling comply with customer’s SLA requirements and that agreed service level is being achieved, and to lead changes on structure, fleet or operational procedures that aim agreed targets with customers

In terms of HR, to monitor absenteeism levels and to ensure that effective actions are being taken to reduce it

To report to Company DMCC accurate and timely data about Maintenance KPIs and CPKs. Ensure the targets defined are met on a regular and defined basis

To ensure that Training program complies with legal and maintenance requirements

