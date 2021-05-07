Our client based in the East Rand looking for a Maintenance Manager to manage the maintenance of a fleet of 300 trucks and ensure they are processed as planned by ensuring availability and preconized conditions of trucks and, trailers
Qualification
- More than 10 year of experience in a similar function
- Bachelors degree in engineering, mechanical is preferred
Competencies
- Proven experience as maintenance manager or other managerial role
- Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, knowledge of enterprise resource systems and transportation management and scheduling systems
- Knowledge of goods maintenance, operative and safety processes
- Good English level, both written and spoken
- Accurate data entry and typing skills
- knowledge of administration and clerical processes
- Good analytical and reporting skills
- Leadership and good communication skills
- High sense of responsibility
- Ability to work in a team
Responsibilities
- Improve fleet availability and reliability
- Align fleet availability and reliability according with the operation needs
- To manage all maintenance costs and to lead corrective actions on deviations against budget
- Correct deviations from budget based on the analysis of the cost structure; i) materials, ii) outside services providers, iii) tools and iv) labor
- Ensure the lowest total cost of maintenance, so that is reflected in a lower TCO of equipment/components, to sustain equipment performance over the assets lifecycle
- Continuous improvement activities control derived from performance analysis (KPIs analysis, CPK analysis), proactive tasks effectiveness assessment and from root cause analysis to overcome bad actors performance
- To Implement Standard Maintenance Processes
- To determine proactive maintenance tasks effectiveness and schedule compliance
- To evaluate (technically and economically) the need to continue repairing or buy a new one (equipment /component)
- To define the criticality of the equipment and components, as well as the criticality of spare parts; in order to define maintenance strategy and prioritize the planning and scheduling tasks
- To control the WO backlog on a weekly basis to ensure that schedule includes up-dated priority work. (Backlog measured in man-hours and in WO numbers)
- To control the Annual Maintenance Plan and the Annual Maintenance Budget
- To control recording events and failures, its occurrence in time and duration, and failure modes associated, so that allows the determination of “bad actors” in the performance of equipment
- To monitor continuously the performance of components and spare parts for both, new one and repaired. (i.e; USD/hrs, USD/Litres, etc)
- Monthly report of main KPIS, MMTR, MTBF, Maintenance Costs per Equipment (Actual vs Target)
- To ensure that maintenance is compliant with manufacturer requirements
- To ensure that maintenance service and scheduling comply with customer’s SLA requirements and that agreed service level is being achieved, and to lead changes on structure, fleet or operational procedures that aim agreed targets with customers
- In terms of HR, to monitor absenteeism levels and to ensure that effective actions are being taken to reduce it
- To report to Company DMCC accurate and timely data about Maintenance KPIs and CPKs. Ensure the targets defined are met on a regular and defined basis
- To ensure that Training program complies with legal and maintenance requirements
Visit [URL Removed] for more information