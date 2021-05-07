Maintenance Specialist Systems

May 7, 2021

Our client in the Mining Industry has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Specialist Systems, to be based in the Mooinooi area.

Requirements:

  • B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or National Diploma
  • 4 years relevant experience
  • Problem Solving & Decision Making

KPAs:

  • Manage SHEQ compliance within the Process through effective use of the Toolbox
  • Ensure that the SAP PM master data, planning data and work management data meets Samancor Chrome standards at all times
  • Monitor maintenance efficiency using standard procedures
  • Produce various routine and special reports as required
  • Report progress and suggest changes
  • Compile and update maintenance catalogues within laid down procedures
  • Coach and mentor maintenance team on the effective use of plant maintenance management system
  • Ensure the correct implementation of budgeting, rotables, and significant refurbishment processes on the site
  • Create quality awareness and quality service awareness

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position