Our client in the Mining Industry has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Specialist Systems, to be based in the Mooinooi area.
Requirements:
- B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or National Diploma
- 4 years relevant experience
- Problem Solving & Decision Making
KPAs:
- Manage SHEQ compliance within the Process through effective use of the Toolbox
- Ensure that the SAP PM master data, planning data and work management data meets Samancor Chrome standards at all times
- Monitor maintenance efficiency using standard procedures
- Produce various routine and special reports as required
- Report progress and suggest changes
- Compile and update maintenance catalogues within laid down procedures
- Coach and mentor maintenance team on the effective use of plant maintenance management system
- Ensure the correct implementation of budgeting, rotables, and significant refurbishment processes on the site
- Create quality awareness and quality service awareness
