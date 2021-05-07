Maintenance Specialist Systems

Our client in the Mining Industry has an opportunity available for a Maintenance Specialist Systems, to be based in the Mooinooi area.

Requirements:

B.Eng./BSc. (Eng.) Degree or National Diploma

4 years relevant experience

Problem Solving & Decision Making

KPAs:

Manage SHEQ compliance within the Process through effective use of the Toolbox

Ensure that the SAP PM master data, planning data and work management data meets Samancor Chrome standards at all times

Monitor maintenance efficiency using standard procedures

Produce various routine and special reports as required

Report progress and suggest changes

Compile and update maintenance catalogues within laid down procedures

Coach and mentor maintenance team on the effective use of plant maintenance management system

Ensure the correct implementation of budgeting, rotables, and significant refurbishment processes on the site

Create quality awareness and quality service awareness

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as been unsuccessful.

