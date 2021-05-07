Major Incident Manager

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic partners.
Why Choose This Opportunity:
Our client strives to create a pleasant and approachable environment for their employees. They have the proven ability to reshape their industry while implementing a passionate entrepreneurial attitude. They are known to have fantastic people, great flexibility, and benefits.
Skills & Experience:
Initiate and lead Major Incident bridges.
Demonstrated proficiency in IT terminology, systems, and processes.
Methodical and logical mindset.
Demonstrate experience in resolving problems.
Understanding of a ITSM toolset.
Qualifications:
5+ years’ experience in Enterprise IT working with Infrastructure and/or Application support or other similar areas of relevance.
ITIL certification(s) (minimum ITIL OSA)
Excellent knowledge of IT Infrastructure.
Matric (Grade 12)
Send us your CV today!
Desired Skills:
- Application Support
- ITIL OSA
- ITSM