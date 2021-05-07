Major Incident Manager

May 7, 2021

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic partners.

Why Choose This Opportunity:
Our client strives to create a pleasant and approachable environment for their employees. They have the proven ability to reshape their industry while implementing a passionate entrepreneurial attitude. They are known to have fantastic people, great flexibility, and benefits.

Skills & Experience:
Initiate and lead Major Incident bridges.
Demonstrated proficiency in IT terminology, systems, and processes.
Methodical and logical mindset.
Demonstrate experience in resolving problems.
Understanding of a ITSM toolset.

Qualifications:
5+ years’ experience in Enterprise IT working with Infrastructure and/or Application support or other similar areas of relevance.
ITIL certification(s) (minimum ITIL OSA)
Excellent knowledge of IT Infrastructure.
Matric (Grade 12)

Send us your CV today!

Desired Skills:

  • Application Support
  • ITIL OSA
  • ITSM

Learn more/Apply for this position