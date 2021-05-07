Major Incident Manager

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic partners.

Why Choose This Opportunity:

Our client strives to create a pleasant and approachable environment for their employees. They have the proven ability to reshape their industry while implementing a passionate entrepreneurial attitude. They are known to have fantastic people, great flexibility, and benefits.

Skills & Experience:

Initiate and lead Major Incident bridges.

Demonstrated proficiency in IT terminology, systems, and processes.

Methodical and logical mindset.

Demonstrate experience in resolving problems.

Understanding of a ITSM toolset.

Qualifications:

5+ years’ experience in Enterprise IT working with Infrastructure and/or Application support or other similar areas of relevance.

ITIL certification(s) (minimum ITIL OSA)

Excellent knowledge of IT Infrastructure.

Matric (Grade 12)

Desired Skills:

Application Support

ITIL OSA

ITSM

