Marketing Assistant (Graphic Design)

Marketing Assistant with graphic design experience on Photoshop required to join a busy, dynamic marketing team at a Centurion based company.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

1+ year marketing administration experience which includes graphic design on Photoshop as well as Management of Website, Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp & E-mailer

Matric & Valid Driver’s License

Adobe Photoshop

Duties will include but not be limited to

Strong administrative and organizational skills (Quotes & Budget Correlation)

Graphic design on Photoshop.

Provide marketing assistance to the Marketing Manager

Desired Skills:

marketing

social media

graphic design

photoshop

