Marketing Assistant (Graphic Design)

May 7, 2021

Marketing Assistant with graphic design experience on Photoshop required to join a busy, dynamic marketing team at a Centurion based company.

Minimum Requirements
Matric
1+ year marketing administration experience which includes graphic design on Photoshop as well as Management of Website, Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp & E-mailer
Matric & Valid Driver’s License
Adobe Photoshop

Duties will include but not be limited to
Strong administrative and organizational skills (Quotes & Budget Correlation)
Graphic design on Photoshop.
Provide marketing assistance to the Marketing Manager

Desired Skills:

  • marketing
  • social media
  • graphic design
  • photoshop

