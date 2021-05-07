Marketing Assistant (Graphic Design)

Marketing Assistant with graphic design experience on Photoshop required to join a busy, dynamic marketing team at a Centurion based company.
Minimum Requirements
Matric
1+ year marketing administration experience which includes graphic design on Photoshop as well as Management of Website, Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp & E-mailer
Matric & Valid Driver’s License
Adobe Photoshop
Duties will include but not be limited to
Strong administrative and organizational skills (Quotes & Budget Correlation)
Graphic design on Photoshop.
Provide marketing assistance to the Marketing Manager
Desired Skills:
- marketing
- social media
- graphic design
- photoshop