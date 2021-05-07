Master Scheduler

Description:
Our client requires and additional resource to supplement their Project Management Team. The current requirement is for remote work however there is a requirement to work at the office when COVID regulations ease up.
Requirements:
- Sure, Step methodology experience (Optional)
- Extensive experienced MS Project planning
- ERP Project Management Experience (SAP or D365)
- Experience in managing projects with integration into 3rd Party application e.g., SAP/D365 to 3rd Party application
- Managing Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phases of projects
- Extensive project plan creation and tracking
- Manage the master schedule and all of the sub projects linking into the master schedule.
- Identify opportunities to optimize the master schedule
- Ensure the integrity of the master schedule.
- Manage the resource allocation in the master schedule
- Create plans, build alignment across stakeholders and track progress of deliverables
- across Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phase of projects
- Forecast critical activities for all workstreams
- Track overall RAG status of Master Plan adherence
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful