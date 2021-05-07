Master Scheduler

May 7, 2021

Description:

Our client requires and additional resource to supplement their Project Management Team. The current requirement is for remote work however there is a requirement to work at the office when COVID regulations ease up.

Requirements:

  • Sure, Step methodology experience (Optional)
  • Extensive experienced MS Project planning
  • ERP Project Management Experience (SAP or D365)
  • Experience in managing projects with integration into 3rd Party application e.g., SAP/D365 to 3rd Party application
  • Managing Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phases of projects
  • Extensive project plan creation and tracking
  • Manage the master schedule and all of the sub projects linking into the master schedule.
  • Identify opportunities to optimize the master schedule
  • Ensure the integrity of the master schedule.
  • Manage the resource allocation in the master schedule
  • Create plans, build alignment across stakeholders and track progress of deliverables
  • across Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phase of projects
  • Forecast critical activities for all workstreams
  • Track overall RAG status of Master Plan adherence

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

