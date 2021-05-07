Master Scheduler

Description:

Our client requires and additional resource to supplement their Project Management Team. The current requirement is for remote work however there is a requirement to work at the office when COVID regulations ease up.

Requirements:

Sure, Step methodology experience (Optional)

Extensive experienced MS Project planning

ERP Project Management Experience (SAP or D365)

Experience in managing projects with integration into 3rd Party application e.g., SAP/D365 to 3rd Party application

Managing Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phases of projects

Extensive project plan creation and tracking

Manage the master schedule and all of the sub projects linking into the master schedule.

Identify opportunities to optimize the master schedule

Ensure the integrity of the master schedule.

Manage the resource allocation in the master schedule

Create plans, build alignment across stakeholders and track progress of deliverables

across Design, Build, Testing, Deployment Cutover, PGLS phase of projects

Forecast critical activities for all workstreams

Track overall RAG status of Master Plan adherence

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

