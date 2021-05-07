Millwright Manufacturing at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

MILLWRIGHT / FITTER / ELECTRICIAN:

Amka a leading Manufacturing Company is looking for a Millwright with electrical experience

MUST HAVE: 5+ years FMCG experience

MUST HAVE:

Minimum of N3 Qualification from Indela / Olifanstfontein which involves completing the four-year practical apprenticeship, followed by a written trade test; Indlela trade test

High-precision craftsman or skilled tradesman who installs, dismantles, maintains, repairs, reassembles, and moves machinery in factories and power plants

Knowledge of liquids and creams filling machines and principles.

Knowledge of rotary filling machines as well as linear filling machines

Knowledge of printer, labeler end of the line equipment like shrink tunnels; pneumatics

Knowledge of liquids and creams filling machines and principles. Knowledge of rotary filling machines as well as linear filling machines Knowledge of printer, labeler end of the line equipment like shrink tunnels; pneumatics Maintenance fitter with FMCG experience, to be able to work under pressure.

Willing to work shifts and be willing to stay behind and fix a breakdown if one occurred.

Have a good knowledge and understanding of statistical control systems like Shopware and Wonderware that measure real-time performance off equipment.

Have a very good knowledge of lean principles, good manufacturing principles; root cause analysis, and the 5S system

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years post trade test – industry specific

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Planning

Maintenance

Ability to work in a team

Ability to work independently

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Assembler / Fabricator

About The Employer:

Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets. The company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world. Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position