Mortuary Equipment Sales

A leading Medical Company seeks an experienced Sales Exec in the field of pathology and mortuary equipment. (body trays / dissecting table / Sluice sinks etc)

Responsibilities are

Assess the service needs of clients & quote as necessary

Assess client issues & provide recommendations to fix challenges

Ensure Clients receive necessary services & follow up to fill ongoing service needs

Maintain good relationships with your Clients

a sales HUNTER & seek out new business opportunities

Qualifications

minimum years sales service within the medical services industry

Excellent customer service & problem-solving skills

The ability to work well under pressure & to multitask

Excellent verbal & written communication skills

Excellent critical thinking & problem-solving skills

Qualified & interested?

Please mail a CV, 3 written references, copy of qualification, copy driver’s licence if you have on & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed] Please quote MED/MORT

* only those who supply all requested supporting information & documents will be considered

Desired Skills:

verbal skills

