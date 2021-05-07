Mortuary Equipment Sales

May 7, 2021

A leading Medical Company seeks an experienced Sales Exec in the field of pathology and mortuary equipment. (body trays / dissecting table / Sluice sinks etc)
Responsibilities are

  • Assess the service needs of clients & quote as necessary
  • Assess client issues & provide recommendations to fix challenges
  • Ensure Clients receive necessary services & follow up to fill ongoing service needs
  • Maintain good relationships with your Clients
  • a sales HUNTER & seek out new business opportunities

Qualifications

  • minimum years sales service within the medical services industry
  • Excellent customer service & problem-solving skills
  • The ability to work well under pressure & to multitask
  • Excellent verbal & written communication skills
  • Excellent critical thinking & problem-solving skills

Qualified & interested?
Please mail a CV, 3 written references, copy of qualification, copy driver’s licence if you have on & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed] Please quote MED/MORT
* only those who supply all requested supporting information & documents will be considered

Desired Skills:

  • verbal skills

