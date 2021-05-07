Mortuary Equipment Sales

A leading Medical Company seeks an experienced Sales Exec in the field of pathology and mortuary equipment. (body trays / dissecting table / Sluice sinks etc)
Responsibilities are
- Assess the service needs of clients & quote as necessary
- Assess client issues & provide recommendations to fix challenges
- Ensure Clients receive necessary services & follow up to fill ongoing service needs
- Maintain good relationships with your Clients
- a sales HUNTER & seek out new business opportunities
Qualifications
- minimum years sales service within the medical services industry
- Excellent customer service & problem-solving skills
- The ability to work well under pressure & to multitask
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills
- Excellent critical thinking & problem-solving skills
Qualified & interested?
Please mail a CV, 3 written references, copy of qualification, copy driver’s licence if you have on & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed] Please quote MED/MORT
* only those who supply all requested supporting information & documents will be considered
Desired Skills:
- verbal skills