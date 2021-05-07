Operations Finance Manager

A manufacturing company is seeking an Operational Finance Manager to lead their team in Parow.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full operational financial function, including but not limited to:

Managing the financial function.

Managing the operational function, including HR, IT and safety.

Budgeting and forecasting.

Reporting to the board.

Acting as 2IC to the CEO.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors of Accounting degree or equivalent.

CIMA operational level or above.

Articles and 3 years post articles experience / 6 years + commercial experience.

Experience within a manufacturing environment will secure.

Benefits are negotiable.

