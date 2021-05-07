Operations Manager

May 7, 2021

Our client is looking for an Operations Manager with experience in the Property Rental industry. You perhaps come from a rental administration environment or you have had your own rental agency and have exposure to administration.

Culture fit:
You are highly collaborative and have excellent and supportive team player skills. You have strong client services and problem solving qualities. You are caring, confident, engaging and have a positive, outgoing personality.

Experience and Knowledge Required:

  • You have at least 5+ years similar experience.
  • You have excellent property industry knowledge
  • You are mature and is skilled in handling difficult clients with diplomacy
  • You will be required to engage with, on-board clients and introduce them to the company’s products, as well as identify and solve problems that arise.
  • Ensure clients’ profiles are working smoothly and data is loaded efficiently
  • You will sign clients up to services and understand their individual requirements
  • You’re highly organised and methodical
  • You have excellent computer skills – MS Office and able to pick up on various systems quickly
  • You are able to liaise across different departments such as legal and finance
  • You support your team members in a positive way

Desired Skills:

  • property rental administration
  • operations management
  • Operations responsibility
  • Operations management
  • People Management
  • Operational Excellence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A small team, but fast-paced, progressive environment.

