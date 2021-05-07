Our client is looking for an Operations Manager with experience in the Property Rental industry. You perhaps come from a rental administration environment or you have had your own rental agency and have exposure to administration.
Culture fit:
You are highly collaborative and have excellent and supportive team player skills. You have strong client services and problem solving qualities. You are caring, confident, engaging and have a positive, outgoing personality.
Experience and Knowledge Required:
- You have at least 5+ years similar experience.
- You have excellent property industry knowledge
- You are mature and is skilled in handling difficult clients with diplomacy
- You will be required to engage with, on-board clients and introduce them to the company’s products, as well as identify and solve problems that arise.
- Ensure clients’ profiles are working smoothly and data is loaded efficiently
- You will sign clients up to services and understand their individual requirements
- You’re highly organised and methodical
- You have excellent computer skills – MS Office and able to pick up on various systems quickly
- You are able to liaise across different departments such as legal and finance
- You support your team members in a positive way
Desired Skills:
- property rental administration
- operations management
- Operations responsibility
- Operations management
- People Management
- Operational Excellence
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A small team, but fast-paced, progressive environment.