Operations Manager

Our client is looking for an Operations Manager with experience in the Property Rental industry. You perhaps come from a rental administration environment or you have had your own rental agency and have exposure to administration.

Culture fit:

You are highly collaborative and have excellent and supportive team player skills. You have strong client services and problem solving qualities. You are caring, confident, engaging and have a positive, outgoing personality.

Experience and Knowledge Required:

You have at least 5+ years similar experience.

You have excellent property industry knowledge

You are mature and is skilled in handling difficult clients with diplomacy

You will be required to engage with, on-board clients and introduce them to the company’s products, as well as identify and solve problems that arise.

Ensure clients’ profiles are working smoothly and data is loaded efficiently

You will sign clients up to services and understand their individual requirements

You’re highly organised and methodical

You have excellent computer skills – MS Office and able to pick up on various systems quickly

You are able to liaise across different departments such as legal and finance

You support your team members in a positive way

Desired Skills:

property rental administration

operations management

Operations responsibility

Operations management

People Management

Operational Excellence

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A small team, but fast-paced, progressive environment.

