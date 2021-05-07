Operations Support Tech Lead

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic partners.

Why Choose This Opportunity:

Our client strives to create a pleasant and approachable environment for their employees. They have the proven ability to reshape their industry while implementing a passionate entrepreneurial attitude. They are known to have fantastic people, great flexibility, and benefits.

Skills & Experience:

Lead (1 – 2 Years):

Experience in leading managing and coaching a technical team’s delivery and resources on a day-to-day basis.

Experience in identifying and Implementing service improvements and manage the outcomes.

Experience in using and coaching others on various toolsets uses for Event and Incident Management.

Experience in managing technical situation under pressure in the presence of customers.

Technical (3-5 Years):

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating System [Phone Number Removed]; ) and key roles, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP and Clustering.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering VMware ESXi 5.1 – 7.x, vSphere SRM and vSphere Replication.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 – 2016.

Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions (HP Data Protector, Veeam, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, Backup Exec).

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering Exchange 2007, 2010 and 2016.

Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering Antivirus solutions.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting, and administering Fortinet Appliances.

Administration of HP and IBM Tape Libraries.

Administration & troubleshooting of storage systems. (Dell SAN Storage, Synology, HP 3PAR, and IBM DS and Storwize)

Administration & troubleshooting of Compute Hardware. (Dell, IBM, HP)

Administrating Microsoft SQL Server.

Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.

Qualifications:

Graduate or qualified by experience.

Microsoft MCSA / MCSE

Microsoft Azure Administrator

VMware VCP

Veeam Certified Engineer

ITIL Foundation

Desired Skills:

Azure

Office 365

Windows

Vmware

MCSA

MCSE

ITIL

Veeam

