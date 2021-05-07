Production Manager

Our client in the Automotive Industry is looking for a Production Manager.

Key performance areas:

Oversee operations within the production, warehouse, paint shop, body shop and adjustment departments

Oversee that department supervisors keep in line with the production department procedures

Assist in control of budget and reduced costs

Oversee achievement of daily / monthly departmental targets

Formulate targets and goals and oversee the achievement thereof

Assist and coordination of stock takes

Developing and implementing action plans

Identify and participate in training activities

Reporting on production figures

Assist in ensuring OHS standards are upheld

Planning and organising production schedules

Assisting in determining quality control standards for production

Assisting in organising the repair and routine maintenance of production equipment

liaising with buyers and finance department on production orders

Collate and analyse data, putting together production reports for both factory managers and head office

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

National Diploma in relevant field (Advantageous)

Should you wish to apply for the position please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not heard form us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Paint shop

Body Shop

Adjustment Department

Budget

reduced Cost

Coordinate Stock

Production Schedule

Monthly targets

Quality control

Analyse Data

production reports

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Automotive Industry

Learn more/Apply for this position