Our client in the Automotive Industry is looking for a Production Manager.
Key performance areas:
Oversee operations within the production, warehouse, paint shop, body shop and adjustment departments
Oversee that department supervisors keep in line with the production department procedures
Assist in control of budget and reduced costs
Oversee achievement of daily / monthly departmental targets
Formulate targets and goals and oversee the achievement thereof
Assist and coordination of stock takes
Developing and implementing action plans
Identify and participate in training activities
Reporting on production figures
Assist in ensuring OHS standards are upheld
Planning and organising production schedules
Assisting in determining quality control standards for production
Assisting in organising the repair and routine maintenance of production equipment
liaising with buyers and finance department on production orders
Collate and analyse data, putting together production reports for both factory managers and head office
Minimum Requirements:
Matric
National Diploma in relevant field (Advantageous)
Should you wish to apply for the position please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not heard form us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Paint shop
- Body Shop
- Adjustment Department
- Budget
- reduced Cost
- Coordinate Stock
- Production Schedule
- Monthly targets
- Quality control
- Analyse Data
- production reports
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Automotive Industry