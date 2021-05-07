Property Portfolio Officer at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:
- Tenant liaison and Administration
- Manage and Market vacacnies
- Ensure all buildings are mantained including the OHS Act Compliance aspect
- Ensure all renewals are timeously completed
- Supplier/Contract liason and manage BBBEE complaince
- Liasing with municipalities in order to resolve utility issues
- Utility administration and ensure recoveries of expenses are in place
- Knowledge of credit vetting processes.
The successful candidate should have:
- A degree/diploma or related studies in commerce and property studies.
- 1 – 3 years working experience in a property management environment.
The individual will have good time management and multi-tasking skills, excellent attention to detail, and be able to work in a diverse team.
Competencies:
- Relating and networking with people
- Planning and organizing
- Persuading and Influencing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Desired Skills:
- Maintenance
- Administration
- Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Portfolio Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Business Partners Limited is South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises. We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.
We are offering an exciting career opportunity to a Property Portfolio Officer at our offices based in Houghton.
*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be