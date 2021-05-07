Property Portfolio Officer at Business Partners

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfill the following requirements:

Tenant liaison and Administration

Manage and Market vacacnies

Ensure all buildings are mantained including the OHS Act Compliance aspect

Ensure all renewals are timeously completed

Supplier/Contract liason and manage BBBEE complaince

Liasing with municipalities in order to resolve utility issues

Utility administration and ensure recoveries of expenses are in place

Knowledge of credit vetting processes.

The successful candidate should have:

A degree/diploma or related studies in commerce and property studies.

1 – 3 years working experience in a property management environment.

The individual will have good time management and multi-tasking skills, excellent attention to detail, and be able to work in a diverse team.

Competencies:

Relating and networking with people

Planning and organizing

Persuading and Influencing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Desired Skills:

Maintenance

Administration

Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Portfolio Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited is South Africa’s leading specialist risk financier for small and medium enterprises. We are passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

We are offering an exciting career opportunity to a Property Portfolio Officer at our offices based in Houghton.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

Learn more/Apply for this position