Quality Assurer and Training Practitioner

May 7, 2021

Key Purpose
To provide Strategic HRD interventions for the company, including Call Centre Agents

KEY OUTPUTS

  • Training Needs Analysis
  • Liaise with relevant stakeholders when analysing & identifying Company relevant competencies, skills and training needs
  • Training Course Design and Development
  • Source out, develop, & customise the content of the Training Interventions to address the strategic objectives & training needs of the Company,
  • Align material with SAQA & other related legislative bodies’ standards
  • Align QA script and material according to client requirement
  • Training Implementation
  • Call Evaluation and moderation
  • Complaints management
  • Team management
  • Coaching and mentor subordinates
  • Identify gap analysis and formulate assessments to improve product knowledge
  • Compliance management
  • Make necessary arrangements for training & carry out all training as per training plan
  • Training Evaluation
  • Carry out post-course follow-ups, gather feedback from relevant parties and adjust training accordingly
  • Self- Management
  • Perform other Human Resources related functions as need arises
  • Report writing

COMPETENCIES

  • Client service focused
  • Strong Interpersonal skills
  • Excellent numerical and verbal ability
  • Exceptional communication skills
  • Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative.
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Excellent work ethics
  • Attention to detail

Q UALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Potential candidate must have 3 years experience in the medical Isurance Industry
  • A graduate or diploma holder in the related field
  • Accredited Facilitator
  • Excellent Facilitation, Communication, Problem Solving & Presentation skills
  • Three to four years previous training experience preferably in a medical insurance environment
  • Knowledge of the related practices and legislation of Human Resources & S.A.Q.A
  • Computer literacy.
  • Possess research & design skills
  • Experience in implementing learnerships, Skills Development Act requirements, etc
  • General Knowledge of other HR Functions

Desired Skills:

  • Facilitation
  • cmmunication
  • problem solving
  • Presentation Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The Quality Assurer reports to the Contact Centre Manager

