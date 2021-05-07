Quality Assurer and Training Practitioner

Key Purpose

To provide Strategic HRD interventions for the company, including Call Centre Agents

KEY OUTPUTS

Training Needs Analysis

Liaise with relevant stakeholders when analysing & identifying Company relevant competencies, skills and training needs

Training Course Design and Development

Source out, develop, & customise the content of the Training Interventions to address the strategic objectives & training needs of the Company,

Align material with SAQA & other related legislative bodies’ standards

Align QA script and material according to client requirement

Training Implementation

Call Evaluation and moderation

Complaints management

Team management

Coaching and mentor subordinates

Identify gap analysis and formulate assessments to improve product knowledge

Compliance management

Make necessary arrangements for training & carry out all training as per training plan

Training Evaluation

Carry out post-course follow-ups, gather feedback from relevant parties and adjust training accordingly

Self- Management

Perform other Human Resources related functions as need arises

Report writing

COMPETENCIES

Client service focused

Strong Interpersonal skills

Excellent numerical and verbal ability

Exceptional communication skills

Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative.

Excellent time management skills

Ability to work under pressure

Excellent work ethics

Attention to detail

Q UALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Potential candidate must have 3 years experience in the medical Isurance Industry

A graduate or diploma holder in the related field

Accredited Facilitator

Excellent Facilitation, Communication, Problem Solving & Presentation skills

Three to four years previous training experience preferably in a medical insurance environment

Knowledge of the related practices and legislation of Human Resources & S.A.Q.A

Computer literacy.

Possess research & design skills

Experience in implementing learnerships, Skills Development Act requirements, etc

General Knowledge of other HR Functions

Desired Skills:

Facilitation

cmmunication

problem solving

Presentation Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Quality Assurer reports to the Contact Centre Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position