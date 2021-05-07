Quality Assurer and Training Practitioner

Key Purpose
To provide Strategic HRD interventions for the company, including Call Centre Agents
KEY OUTPUTS
- Training Needs Analysis
- Liaise with relevant stakeholders when analysing & identifying Company relevant competencies, skills and training needs
- Training Course Design and Development
- Source out, develop, & customise the content of the Training Interventions to address the strategic objectives & training needs of the Company,
- Align material with SAQA & other related legislative bodies’ standards
- Align QA script and material according to client requirement
- Training Implementation
- Call Evaluation and moderation
- Complaints management
- Team management
- Coaching and mentor subordinates
- Identify gap analysis and formulate assessments to improve product knowledge
- Compliance management
- Make necessary arrangements for training & carry out all training as per training plan
- Training Evaluation
- Carry out post-course follow-ups, gather feedback from relevant parties and adjust training accordingly
- Self- Management
- Perform other Human Resources related functions as need arises
- Report writing
COMPETENCIES
- Client service focused
- Strong Interpersonal skills
- Excellent numerical and verbal ability
- Exceptional communication skills
- Pro-active problem solver, showing initiative.
- Excellent time management skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Excellent work ethics
- Attention to detail
Q UALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Potential candidate must have 3 years experience in the medical Isurance Industry
- A graduate or diploma holder in the related field
- Accredited Facilitator
- Excellent Facilitation, Communication, Problem Solving & Presentation skills
- Three to four years previous training experience preferably in a medical insurance environment
- Knowledge of the related practices and legislation of Human Resources & S.A.Q.A
- Computer literacy.
- Possess research & design skills
- Experience in implementing learnerships, Skills Development Act requirements, etc
- General Knowledge of other HR Functions
Desired Skills:
- Facilitation
- cmmunication
- problem solving
- Presentation Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The Quality Assurer reports to the Contact Centre Manager