Sales Representative

We are looking for dynamic, driven and self-motivated Sales Representatives to join our national team. Positions are available in Gauteng, Western Cape and Kwa Zulu Natal.

Ideal candidates will possess a high degree of Professionalism, Integrity and a Positive “Can Do” attitude.

Duties and Responsibilities include:

Growing the client base and revenue

Generating leads

Creating and maximise sales opportunities

Sourcing new leads

Market research

Setting and achieving sales targets

Qualifications & Experience

Minimum of 4-6 Years Sales experience

Experience in Security Industry – Advantageous

Proven Sales record Skills & Competencies

Computer Literacy (MS Office)

Excellent sales & negotiation skills

Planning & Organisational skills

Presentation skills

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

Sales Skills

Direct Sales

Prospect new customers

Acquiring new customers

Cold Calling

Client Relations

Face to Face Sales

Sales targets

Selling Skills

Prospecting

Regional Sales

Area Sales

security industry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Safety & Security

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position